Milestone! Or should I say… Mail post! Because after more than 6 years of doubt — yes, you can doubt that long — I have decided to set up a newsletter full of sustainable (fashion) news. The ideal medium to keep you informed of relevant articles and other fun news, such as a discount code or the launch of a new sustainable brand.

👉 You register via this page

By the way, you don’t have to be afraid of unnecessary e-mails or spam. I’m definitely not participating in that. The newsletter is maximum twice a month sent and will include fine insights not necessarily found on my blog or social media. One time it will be about sustainable fashion, the other time you might find out more about green(er) living… And maybe there is also a discount code or competition hidden in it.

Lots of love and happy reading,

into your hand

