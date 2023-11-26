Home » Don’t Miss WWE Survivor Series 2023: War Games – Where to Watch and What to Expect
Don’t Miss WWE Survivor Series 2023: War Games – Where to Watch and What to Expect

WWE Survivor Series 2023: War Games set to take place on Saturday

This Saturday, November 25, WWE is gearing up for its last big event of the year with WWE Survivor Series 2023: War Games. This new edition of the traditional wrestling event promises to bring few but exciting matches, with the main event featuring a showdown between Finn Balor’s team (Judgment Day) and the team led by Cody Rhodes, which includes Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

Wrestling fans won’t want to miss the broadcast of the event, which promises to be action-packed. If you’re wondering what time and on what channels you can catch the event, we’ve got the answers for you!

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 broadcast kicks off at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time), 6:00 pm in Mexico, or 7:00 pm in Peru and Colombia. There will also be a kickoff show beginning an hour before the main event, which can be watched for free on WWE’s YouTube platform.

As for where to watch the WWE Survivor Series 2023 broadcast, there are multiple options available. In Mexico, the event can be seen through Fox Sports Premium, while in the United States, it will be available on the WWE Network (available worldwide). In Latin America, fans can watch via Star Plus. These are the channels that will be showing the War Games edition of the wrestling company’s traditional event.

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 billboard includes several highly anticipated matches, such as the WarGames Match featuring Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, among others, against Finn Balor’s team. Additionally, there will be an Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Zoey Stark, and a WarGames Women’s Match featuring Damage CTRL and Dakota Kai battling it out.

As the event approaches, wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying night of action. Make sure you tune in to catch all the excitement of WWE Survivor Series 2023: War Games!

