These 8 kinds of words will affect the fortune of life and must not be said. (Image source: Adobe stock)

The ancients said: “Overwhelmed“Speaking out is like pouring water that cannot be taken back. Therefore, before a word is spoken, one must think carefully. It will affect your life.luckWhat are the 8 things that must never be said?

1. Depressed words

Some people always like to talk about discouragement and discouragement. In fact, we should accept the encouragement of others in life. Even if no one cheers me up, I must encourage myself. If you don’t encourage your own ambitions, but say something depressing, of course you will be willing to degenerate.

2. If you are angry

When people are angry, they often speak out angry words unconsciously, sometimes hurting others, and sometimes hurting themselves. When a person is angry, it is best to keep calm and not speak casually, because the words spoken in anger are often unpleasant, so they cannot be said.

3. Complaints

When people are dissatisfied, they often say some complaining words, resent their supervisors, their friends, and even their family members. You often talk about complaints, and after being heard by others, you will make excuses and gossip, saying that you have to deal with this person and that person, and in the end you will suffer the consequences yourself, why bother.

4. Words that harm others

Some people are frivolous, lack respect and tolerance for others, and often say things that hurt others during their conversations. Sometimes they harm others to benefit themselves, and sometimes they harm others to benefit themselves. Words hurt people temporarily, but when one’s personality is underestimated, the damage suffered is permanent.



Learn to speak in three years, and learn to shut up in a lifetime. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

5. Boasting words

Some people like to promote themselves, flaunt themselves, and exaggerate themselves when they talk. To be great, one must do some great deeds; greatness needs to be talked about by others, one cannot boast of oneself, it is better to be humble.

6. False words

Among the “five precepts” of Buddhism, the “precept against lying” is one of them. Lying is “seeing what is said but not seeing, what is not seeing what is said, seeing what is true, saying what is right, and what is not saying what is right”, that is, the so-called “lying”, which is not true. The lie of “Wolf is coming” is used to tell, and it will bring serious consequences; originally there was only “one plane”, but it was said to be “eleven planes”, and in the end it became “ninety-one planes”. Terrible rumors, that’s what untrue words are.

7. Confidential words

There are many secrets between personnel, including family and company. Therefore, we should develop the habit of not casually talking about secrets. Before you disclose secrets to the outside world, you must first think about the possible adverse consequences. Knowing the seriousness, you will not speak indiscriminately.

8. Private words

Everyone has privacy, and of course you don’t want your own privacy to be known, and you can’t talk about other people’s privacy. Even if you expose other people’s privacy and do not cause the other party to fight back, you have already exposed your unkind character. People live in houses not only for shelter from the sun and rain, but also for safety, and most importantly, to protect privacy; people wear clothes, on the one hand, to keep warm, and at the same time, to cover their bodies and hide their privacy. Therefore, people should respect each other and not expose other people’s privacy.

In addition to the above eight points, there are of course many things that cannot be said, things that cannot be done, and thoughts that cannot be had.

Ancient practitioners paid attention to “body, speech, and mind”. If we usually pay attention to self-cultivation, restrain ourselves from doing bad things, don’t speak bad words, and don’t allow bad thoughts to remain in our minds, then we will naturally have good fortune and good luck. .

