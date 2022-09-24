Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most anticipated films of the last Venice Film Festival arrives in cinemas: after the presentation in the lagoon, it lands at the cinema “Don’t Worry Darling”, second film by Olivia Wilde as director, after the funny “Revenge of the losers “Of 2019.

At the center of the plot are Alice and Jack, a couple who live in the community of Victory, an idealized city that houses the managers and employees of a top secret project and their families. Everything seems perfect, but when a few cracks start to break through their idyllic lives, letting out glimpses of something sinister hiding beneath the rosy facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they are doing to Victory, and why.

“Don’t Worry Darling” and the other films of the week Photogallery4 pictures View

After a bright and light debut behind the camera, the famous actress Olivia Wilde is this time trying her hand with a decidedly more macabre product, which mixes thriller and science fiction. director does not confirm himself up to expectations, struggling not a little to balance the darker and grotesque sides of the project. The sociological intent is evident, but the film is too closely reminiscent of other films that speak of utopian scenarios that then come ” discovered ”by someone who starts digging into the system, revealing its mystery.

Fluctuating pace

The mystery tones are suggestive and exciting in the first part of the film, but then the script becomes too obvious and even the involvement collapses with the passing of the minutes. on the condemnation of our contemporary gaze), but they are not enough to leave their mark, again due to overly phoned twists and a too elementary narrative skeleton.Despite the limitations, the solid production structure and the rich cast (there is Harry Stiles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine) could still give the film the commercial success it hopes for.

It should be emphasized that we will soon see Olivia Wilde on the big screen: she is in fact among the protagonists of “Babylon”, the new film by Damien Chazelle, one of the most anticipated titles of the entire season. She will arrive in our rooms at the beginning of 2023.