Dopelord – Songs For Satan – Album Review

Dopelord – Songs For Satan

Origin: Poland

Release: 06.10.2023

Label: Blues Funeral Recordings

Duration: 38:26

Genre: Doom Metal

Photo Credit: Michał Sobociński

The Polish band Dopelord has been active since 2010 and has, in addition to some split releases and EPs, Songs For Satan their fifth album in the can.

Stylistically the band moves somewhere between doom and stoner. Lyrically it deals with occult themes, church criticism and heresy. In Germany these topics probably only scare grandmas, but in Catholic Poland an anti-Christian statement still touches people’s minds.

A pounding in the night

The chirping of crickets and the noises of the night prepare us for the darkness set to music Night Of The Witch booms from the speakers. While the opener initially starts slow and static, the song gains more and more thanks to the catchy melody in the chorus. A break in the middle section brings a hippie-esque vibe to the place and the band unleashes a huge firework of guitar volleys. Ultimately the circle closes and the band takes up the topic again. What a successful opener!

Who says a guitar solo always has to go into the last third? At The Chosen Onethat you HERE If you can listen to it, there is the heavy crawling riff followed by the guitar work and only then does the voice start. There is no boredom here either, because clever breaks accelerate the beat and give the guitar a lot of space.

Vibrations all over the body

If the first two tracks weren’t heavy enough for you, the fuzz will teach you One Billion Skulls to quake. Riffs and bass lines come together to form a crackling unit and only briefly let go of us after four minutes. But Dopelord show no mercy and once again deliver the full broadside before continuing seamlessly with undiminished intensity Evil Spell continues.

The riffs and vibrations that the Poles throw at us are merciless and merciless. The fuzzy wall of sound is only loosened up by the guitar solos and the almost relaxed-sounding singing voice. These massive sounds will press us all over our bodies live, because the band is currently on tour. Among other things, they play on the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest in Berlin and Dresden.

Bend over, you worms

A steel colossus breaks with it Worms over us. But this time there is no trace of the counterpoint of relaxed vocals. It throats and croaks poisonously for five minutes to the trembling reef. Then have Dopelord a realization and explode in a quick part. Worms is pure poison set to music – a song to crush everyone and everything on the ground.

It doesn’t get any heavier and so the album disappears Return To The Night Of The Witch with obscure keyboard melodies into the night. Only the crickets chirp in the warmth of the night. All other living creatures have long since retreated fearfully into the thicket.

Conclusion

On Songs For Satan, Dopelord celebrate long hymns of heaviness and intentional indomitability. While the album initially shows captivating melodies in the vocals, as it progresses more and more merciless doom, oppressive fuzz and finally absolute darkness come into play. 8/10

Line Up

Paweł Mioduchowski – guitar, vocals

Piotr Ochociński – Schlagzeug

Grzegorz Pawłowski – Gitarre

Piotr Zin – bass, vocals, mellotron

Guest musician

Piotr Gruenpeter – Synthesizer

Vanik – Gitarrensolo bei Worms

Tracklist

01. Intro

02. Night Of The Witch

03. The Chosen One

04. One Billion Skulls

05. Evil Spell

06. Worms

07. Return To The Night Of The Witch

