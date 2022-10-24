“Doraemon Ranch Story 2” announces a new promotional video and will be officially released on November 2-Game- cnBeta.COM

Bandai Namco released today the “Doraemon Ranch Story Natural Kingdom and the Hele Family” game screen promotional video “Communication with Town Residents”. This work will be released on November 2, landing on Steam, PS5 and Switch platforms, and supports Chinese. The game experience version is now online, players can experience the most basic ranch life such as farming and raising animals.

In addition, the first DLC information has also been released. The DLC combination “Winter Life” will be released simultaneously with the game itself. The content pack includes clothing and furniture for Nobita and his friends’ winter lives, as well as small events where new secret items can be obtained.

Game promo

The latest work in the “Doraemon Ranch Story” series. This series is the world of the highly acclaimed game series “Ranch Story” which has continued for more than 25 years by the popular character “Doraemon”. A warm ranch life game that will impress all generations.

In addition to the experience of planting crops and caring for animals that are unique to the “Ranch Story” series, this work also has a lot of fun in using the “secret props” of “Doraemon”! This work also adds many new gameplay elements, as well as a new heartwarming story.

Nobita and his party came to a strange planet and met the local teenager Wright. To help Wright realize his dream, they all live together on the ranch and help revive the ranch. There are also activities such as participating in fireworks displays, watching the stars, and getting up early to watch the sunrise on New Year’s Day. Let’s spend it together with everyone and weave every day that is irreplaceable.

Video screenshot