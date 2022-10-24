“Doraemon Ranch Story 2” announces a new promotional video and will be officially released on November 2-Game- cnBeta.COM

《哆啦A梦%20牧场物语》系列最新作品。本系列是由高人气角色「哆啦A梦」加入了饱受好评，延续25年以上的游戏系列「牧场物语」世界。是能打动所有世代的温馨牧场生活游戏。

本作除了能体验《牧场物语》系列特有的种植作物和照料动物之外，还有许多活用《哆啦A梦》「秘密道具」的乐趣！本作还加上了许多新游玩要素，以及全新的温馨故事。

大雄一行人来到了陌生的星球，遇见了当地的少年莱特。为了帮助莱特实现梦想，大家一起住在牧场并帮忙复兴牧场。还有参加烟火大会、观看星空、以及早起看元旦日出等活动。跟大家一起度过，编织出无可取代的每一天吧。

视频截图

Bandai Namco released today the “Doraemon Ranch Story Natural Kingdom and the Hele Family” game screen promotional video “Communication with Town Residents”. This work will be released on November 2, landing on Steam, PS5 and Switch platforms, and supports Chinese. The game experience version is now online, players can experience the most basic ranch life such as farming and raising animals.

In addition, the first DLC information has also been released. The DLC combination “Winter Life” will be released simultaneously with the game itself. The content pack includes clothing and furniture for Nobita and his friends’ winter lives, as well as small events where new secret items can be obtained.

Game promo

The latest work in the “Doraemon Ranch Story” series. This series is the world of the highly acclaimed game series “Ranch Story” which has continued for more than 25 years by the popular character “Doraemon”. A warm ranch life game that will impress all generations.

In addition to the experience of planting crops and caring for animals that are unique to the “Ranch Story” series, this work also has a lot of fun in using the “secret props” of “Doraemon”! This work also adds many new gameplay elements, as well as a new heartwarming story.

Nobita and his party came to a strange planet and met the local teenager Wright. To help Wright realize his dream, they all live together on the ranch and help revive the ranch. There are also activities such as participating in fireworks displays, watching the stars, and getting up early to watch the sunrise on New Year’s Day. Let’s spend it together with everyone and weave every day that is irreplaceable.

Video screenshot

