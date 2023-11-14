Dorfles, Kundera and the tyranny of Kitsch

What is Kitsch, a word that we normally translate as “bad taste”? Born in Germany, she broke into our country thanks to Gillo Dorfles, who in ’68 published her most famous work, “Kitsch, an anthology of bad taste”. It was re-edited in the 1990s, and now returns for Bompiani in a new elegant edition that does not seem aged at all (except perhaps for the scholar’s criticism of the Beatles at the time). Dorfles spoke above all about art (in his essays and in those of other scholars that he had included precisely to address the phenomenon from many points of view) and identified Kitsch in the decorative and economic transposition of famous works, such as the Eiffel pepper mill towers or the Robiolina Gioconda which was perhaps the most popular at the time, complete with Leonardo’s masterpiece on the packaging: and of course the replicas of Greek and Roman statues to adorn villas and villas, up to the infamous garden gnomes – which then became pretexts for works of critical-ironic art.

Today that Kitsch is almost normal, we no longer notice it, it is part of our landscape; if anything, it has generated the trash, bad taste squared, which dominates communication and entertainment. But where does it begin and where does it end? It is interesting that Dorfles was already asking himself, from a methodological point of view, how one can speak, and on the basis of which categories, of “bad taste” (after all, who decides this?) and for this reason he referred to Hermann Broch, the German writer who had if not invented the term, was credited (not only him, but also Anna Harendt): for whom bad taste is subjective, but above all it is in the eyes of those who believe «that from art we must draw only pleasant, pleasant, sugary impressions; or, even, that art serves as a “seasoning”, as “background music”, as decoration, as a status symbol, perhaps, as a means of making a good impression in society, and certainly not as a serious matter, a tiring exercise, committed and critical activity…”.

In the book there is little talk about literature; Dorfles underlines the mediocre imitations of writers like Kafka or Beckett, in short the prevailing epigonism – especially in the Sixties – but prefers to concentrate on “artistic rubbish”. He certainly hits the mark, although perhaps with a certain early-twentieth-century aristocratic haughtiness. The years that have passed in the meantime prove him right. Kitsch, which for Broch had marked “the syrupy waste of the romantic century” is still a label that is very good for describing our century, which has recently begun. But no longer for garden gnomes.

In this regard, it is interesting to reread in parallel a short essay by Milan Kundera, among those collected in “Curtain” (Adelphi, 2005) who is also responsible for the idea of ​​the syrupy waste, which seems very current to us beyond romanticism. He also obviously refers to Broch, adding however that Kitsch is a very precise concept in Central Europe, where it represents the supreme aesthetic evil, “the pink veil thrown over reality, the immodest display of an always troubled heart”, in short , with a rather effective image, «the tyranny of opera tenors». He also adds that having to translate the word into French, «art de pacotille» (cheap art) was chosen «thus making the reflection incomprehensible», because in this sense «vulgarity» is simply deprecated (for Kundera, a very important theme always in transalpine culture). All in all, a similar statement also applies to Italian: bad taste and vulgarity go hand in hand.

But Kundera doesn’t stop there. In fact, he cites an autobiographical episode, when as soon as he had fled to France from Bohemia he had a long conversation with an important French writer who was helping him a lot. «It was our first meeting in Paris – he writes – and I saw words full of emphasis hovering in the air above us», «solemn specters» like gulag homeland persecution courage resistance. So, wanting to “drive away the Kitsch”, he decided to tell a recent anecdote from Prague. In recent times before his exile he had in fact exchanged house and name with a friend, to escape the attention of the political police. This man, being the great seducer that he was, used Kundera’s studio apartment – and the name – for reckless erotic adventures, regardless of the microphones and any hidden cameras. And when the writer left forever, the closed apartment and the nameplate disappeared from the intercom were an excellent opportunity for the Prague Don Giovanni who intended to end quite a few love stories.

However, Kundera himself had to take it upon himself, writing farewell notes from Paris “to seven women I had never seen” – and who were convinced they had had something to do with him. Fun? No, the French intellectual didn’t appreciate it at all. «We remained friends without ever liking each other», concludes the writer: because «the man allergic to Kitsch» had clashed «with the man allergic to vulgarity». Today Kitsch in Dorfles’ sense is perhaps truly secondary, who knows, even harmless; but it is undeniable that the tyranny of the opera tenors triumphs instead, precisely in Kundera’s sense. Not without a few cues.

