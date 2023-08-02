DORO – New Album & New Single feat. Rob Halford!

DORO PESCH’s new masterpiece will be released on October 27th Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud – weltweit via Nuclear Blast. Neue Single „Living After Midnight“ feat. Rob Halford online!

Of course, the guests of honor should not be missing on this special anniversary album, and so Metal God Rob Halford from JUDAS PRIEST, did DORO himself the honor of recording the immortal Judas Priest classic ‘Living After Midnight’ as a duet with her.

Rob Halford is one of DORO’s all-time favorite singers, and it’s a dream come true that she’s had since her very first tour in 1986 with Judas Priest.

DORO and Rob Halford have breathed new life into this timeless classic while paying tribute to its heavy metal roots.

DORO comments:

“JUDAS PRIEST and Rob Halford have always been one of my biggest inspirations and continue to be my heroes. It was just great working with Rob. ‘Living After Midnight’ has always been one of my favorite songs and I’m so proud of our duet!”

Hear the track here:

Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud will be released with 14 brand new songs and 5 (!) bonus tracks and comes in the following formats:

Jewel case

2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick

THEREFORE Pesh stands for one of the biggest success stories in the rock scene.

In 1983, 19-year-old Düsseldorf native Dorothee Pesch set out to conquer the rock world. Today, 40 years, over 10 million studio albums sold and countless awards later, is DORO has been the undisputed queen of metal for decades and has gained an outstandingly powerful and enthusiastic fan base with over 3,500 concerts in more than 60 countries around the world!

For the 40th anniversary of the throne, the Metal Queen also invites you to two mega concerts: on August 2nd to a big headliner show in Wacken and on October 28th to the anniversary show in her former hometown Düsseldorf, as well as to other renowned festivals worldwide.

DORO live:

02.08. DE Wacken – WOA 2023

19.08. CZ Moravský Krumlov – Rock Castle

08/26 DE Hamelin – Paddy Rock Open Air 2023

02.09. AT Graz – Metal On The Hill

06.09. US Atlanta – ProgPower USA XXII

15.10. ES Santanyi – Full Metal Holiday

28.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

