Home Entertainment Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of “The Three-Body Problem” reruns after two weeks of hiatus.
Entertainment

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of “The Three-Body Problem” reruns after two weeks of hiatus.

by admin
Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of “The Three-Body Problem” reruns after two weeks of hiatus.

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of “Three-Body” animation resumes after two weeks of hiatus

2023-03-05 07:15:35 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Adapted from a series of long science fiction novels of the same name by writer Liu Cixin, the animation “Three-Body Problem” jointly produced by Yihua Kaitian,It was officially resumed after two weeks of suspension, and the latest 12th episode has been launched on Bilibili.

before the deadline,“Three-Body” animation Douban scored 3.9, scored by more than 150,000 Douban users,49.7% of users gave 1 star, which is almost half of the users, while only 6.0% gave 5 stars.

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

As a comparison, the drama version of “Three-Body Problem” starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, and Lin Yongjian currently has a rating of 8.6 points on Douban, which is much better than the word-of-mouth animation of “Three-Body Problem”.

Has the animation quality of “Three-Body Problem” improved for two weeks? There are still many people who do not buy it for the 12 episodes. Some netizens said:“I can obviously feel that I am rushing to the rhythm, probably because I want to create a sense of tension and excitement.However, Luo, who has been in the water for so long, just gave up because of the emotional line? “There are also netizens complaining that “episode 11 and episode 12 are reversed” and so on.

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

Episode 12 Introduction: Back to the time when the high-altitude transfer station of the ladder was hit, the high-altitude station was severely damaged, and the ball lightning gradually began to lose control… How will Luo Ji and Zhuang Yan, who are still in space, escape this crisis? ?

See also  Why does Zhejiang always produce rich people when it is the richest man in China 9 times?Ding Lei, Zong Qinghou, Ma Yun to Zhong Suisui The Zhejiang business group is too strong--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Chen Feiyu posted on Weibo for the first...

O’zapft is: Beer party keeps election promises and...

Double Review: Two melodious Britpop songs by Dance...

Los Bitchos – Pah! – HeavyPop.at

THE RUMPERTS – Neue Single & Video

Witch Ripper – The Flight After The Fall

Mowgli – Boa’s Mouth – Album Review

European Emerging Bands Contest at #EYE2023: Call for...

spotlight | silver moon – viennaconcert.com

Christina Zurbrügg in the POPMAGAZIN interview: “Then we’ll...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy