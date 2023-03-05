Douban fell to 3.9 points! The 12th episode of “Three-Body” animation resumes after two weeks of hiatus

Adapted from a series of long science fiction novels of the same name by writer Liu Cixin, the animation “Three-Body Problem” jointly produced by Yihua Kaitian,It was officially resumed after two weeks of suspension, and the latest 12th episode has been launched on Bilibili.

before the deadline,“Three-Body” animation Douban scored 3.9, scored by more than 150,000 Douban users,49.7% of users gave 1 star, which is almost half of the users, while only 6.0% gave 5 stars.

As a comparison, the drama version of “Three-Body Problem” starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, and Lin Yongjian currently has a rating of 8.6 points on Douban, which is much better than the word-of-mouth animation of “Three-Body Problem”.

Has the animation quality of “Three-Body Problem” improved for two weeks? There are still many people who do not buy it for the 12 episodes. Some netizens said:“I can obviously feel that I am rushing to the rhythm, probably because I want to create a sense of tension and excitement.However, Luo, who has been in the water for so long, just gave up because of the emotional line? “There are also netizens complaining that “episode 11 and episode 12 are reversed” and so on.

Episode 12 Introduction: Back to the time when the high-altitude transfer station of the ladder was hit, the high-altitude station was severely damaged, and the ball lightning gradually began to lose control… How will Luo Ji and Zhuang Yan, who are still in space, escape this crisis? ?