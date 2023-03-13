Douban scored 7.9 points and “Avatar: The Way of Water” won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects: Well deserved

At the 95th Oscar Awards Ceremony, the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” won the Best Visual Effects Award. .

At present, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has a score of 7.9 on Douban, 28% of which are five-star reviews, about 45% are four-star reviews, and 23% are three-star reviews. There are not many low-score reviews.

The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released worldwide on December 16, 2022.It was officially released in China on March 12, with a box office of 1.697 billion, and a global box office of more than 2.3 billion US dollars, ranking third in film history.

In addition, the movie will be launched on digital platforms on March 28, and will include more than 3 hours of additional content for the first release.

Global film history box office TOP 10:

“Avatar” $2.923 billion

“Avengers 4: Endgame” $2.799 billion

“Avatar 2: Way of Water” $2.3 billion

“Titanic” $2.2428 billion

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” $2.071 billion

“Avengers: Infinity War” $2.052 billion

“Spider-Man: No Home” $1.922 billion

“Jurassic World” $1.67 billion “The Lion King (Real Lion Version)”

$1.663 billion “The Avengers” $1.52 billion