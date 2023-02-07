Home Entertainment Douban scored only 5.7 points, Marvel Super British blockbuster “Black Panther 2” domestic premiere box office was surpassed by “The Wandering Earth 2”
Douban scored only 5.7 points, Marvel Super British blockbuster "Black Panther 2" domestic premiere box office was surpassed by "The Wandering Earth 2"

Due to various reasons, more than three years after “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019, there will be no Marvel movies in domestic theaters. Today “Black Panther 2” officially premiered in China.

However, the appeal of this movie is not strong.The domestic opening box office is only more than 6 million, which is not as good as “The Wandering Earth 2”, which was released for more than half a month. The box office of the latter has nearly 7 million this morning.

It is not surprising that the box office of “Black Panther 2” is not strong. One is that the movie was released in the United States in November last year. The popularity has already passed, and the streaming version of “Black Panther 2” was stolen a few days ago. Running, the 1080p high-definition version of “Black Panther 2” was downloaded everywhere on the Internet, which further affected the movie’s box office.

In addition, combined with the previous situation of the first “Black Panther” at home and abroad, “Black Panther 2” does not have the same influence as the United States in China, so naturally it will not have a high box office.

Not only that, but the score of “Black Panther 2” is not high, and the score on Douban is declining steadily.These two days have dropped from the previous 6.3 points to 5.7 points,It has been criticized by many people as the special effects, the plot is procrastinated, and there is nothing new.

