Home Entertainment Douban’s 6.8-point movie “No Name” will be released in South Korea in April: starring Wang Yibo and Tony Leung
Entertainment

Douban’s 6.8-point movie “No Name” will be released in South Korea in April: starring Wang Yibo and Tony Leung

by admin
Douban’s 6.8-point movie “No Name” will be released in South Korea in April: starring Wang Yibo and Tony Leung

On January 22 this year, the film “No Name” starring Tony Leung and Wang Yibo was released in the mainland. The film currently has a Douban score of 6.8 and a cumulative box office of 928 million yuan, making it the top box office of action movies in the mainland in 2023.

today,“No Name” exposed a new Korean version of the poster, the film will be released in South Korea in April.

Douban 6.8 points movie

It is understood that, unlike Yiqi Juechen during the pre-sale, “No Name” couldn’t keep up with it on the day it was released, and it was overtaken by “Bear Infested” in the later stage.

It is worth mentioning that Cheng Er, the director of “Anonymous”, already had polarized evaluations.Wang Yibo even brought an embarrassing “fan black war”, whose exposure rate was much higher than that of Tony Leung, who had a similar role in the scene, and further exposed the chaos of the “fan circle”.

When talking about the casting, Cheng Er said before: Wang Yibo has no other candidates for this character, and I only saw him, so I was sure it was him. His contribution in the film surprised me, and he will definitely surprise the audience with the results in the future.

Producer and Chief Producer Yu Dong commented on the film, saying that based on the original style of director Cheng Er, “No Name” strengthens the drama, popularity and commerciality. In terms of genre and aesthetics, it has broken through previous spy films,The sense of crisis and suspense also surpassed the director’s previous work “The History of Romantic Demise”, and has a more grand narrative theme. The film is well-conceived, and new details can still be seen after watching it more than three times.

See also  Been misled for years!After measuring tens of thousands of pieces, it was found that the myth of the quality of the mechanical hard disk is far less reliable than the SSD - Fast Technology

Douban 6.8 points movie

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Skateboard Frisbee Cycling Dressing Guide Spring Outdoor Sports...

Drought in Somalia: 43 thousand people, half children,...

Youku’s “Who Is He” reached the top market...

The team that Scaloni thinks for the premiere...

Gustavo Alfaro filed a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian...

Joseph Stiglitz claimed that Brazil’s interest rates are...

Bruce Willie’s recent situation exposed his wife’s confession...

San Lorenzo fell in Rosario and River continues...

Grahovac: The conversation was open and it is...

Vaccine makers are already preparing for the “human...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy