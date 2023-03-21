On January 22 this year, the film “No Name” starring Tony Leung and Wang Yibo was released in the mainland. The film currently has a Douban score of 6.8 and a cumulative box office of 928 million yuan, making it the top box office of action movies in the mainland in 2023.

today,“No Name” exposed a new Korean version of the poster, the film will be released in South Korea in April.

It is understood that, unlike Yiqi Juechen during the pre-sale, “No Name” couldn’t keep up with it on the day it was released, and it was overtaken by “Bear Infested” in the later stage.

It is worth mentioning that Cheng Er, the director of “Anonymous”, already had polarized evaluations.Wang Yibo even brought an embarrassing “fan black war”, whose exposure rate was much higher than that of Tony Leung, who had a similar role in the scene, and further exposed the chaos of the “fan circle”.

When talking about the casting, Cheng Er said before: Wang Yibo has no other candidates for this character, and I only saw him, so I was sure it was him. His contribution in the film surprised me, and he will definitely surprise the audience with the results in the future.

Producer and Chief Producer Yu Dong commented on the film, saying that based on the original style of director Cheng Er, “No Name” strengthens the drama, popularity and commerciality. In terms of genre and aesthetics, it has broken through previous spy films,The sense of crisis and suspense also surpassed the director’s previous work “The History of Romantic Demise”, and has a more grand narrative theme. The film is well-conceived, and new details can still be seen after watching it more than three times.