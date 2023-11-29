Double review: Lukas Antos – Brittle / Moths

(c) Pamela Rußmann

Lukas Antos makes music between suburban youth and big city dreams, between taking stock and declaring war, cigarettes and coffee. Songs that look for great drama in very small things. Stories of intoxication and disillusionment, impulse and monotony. His backing band are the “Skrupel”: Daniel Höflinger, Simon Reif and Sidrit Vokshi.

Brittle:

Brüchig is the third pre-release single from Lukas Antos’ upcoming album “Getting Older,” which is on the Vienna label I wink will be released. Lukas Antos chooses the most exquisite nouns: “ermine”, “polyester”, “silk”, “crown”. Nouns that elegantly collide. The chorus invites you to dance. The distinctive voice and the text take the listener on a literary tour.

Moths:

Moths is the second single from the upcoming album “Getting Older”. Creatures revolving around lights. A good language image for songs. Isaac Brock from Modest Mouse already knew that The World at Large.

“Do you want to be a moth with me?” freight Lukas Antos.



The song sounds instrumental Moths like when Ansa Panier travels to Greece and plays jazz in the setting evening sun. This song also has a literary touch.

