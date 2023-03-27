Easter is just around the corner, and many are already beginning to wonder if they will indeed be able to enjoy an extra-long weekend. Or if they should work. The fact is that, as established by the Ministry of the Interior, next thursday april 6 is considered a non-working day, something very different from a holiday. For this reason, It is up to the employer whether to work that day or not. Nor should extra be paid to those who comply with their normal working hours.

However, the situation is different for the Good Friday April 7what yes it is considered a holiday. As indicated in the Labor Contract Law 20,744, the employee has the right to rest on holidays without deductions from your salary.

The text of the Labor Contract Law is clear, and in it it expresses: “On non-working days, work will be optional for the employer, except in banks, insurance and related activities, as determined by the regulations. On said days, workers who provide services will receive the simple salary. In case the employer chooses as a non-working day, the wage will also be paid to the employee”.

That is to say that in Holy Thursday, if the employer decides that you work, you pay simple, and if it is decided that you do not work, you pay on a normal day. For its part, Good Friday is considered as if it were a Sunday, that is, if you work, you pay double.

According to Law 20,744 of Employment Contract “On national holidays, the legal regulations on Sunday rest apply. On said days, workers who do not enjoy the respective remuneration will receive the salary corresponding to them, even when they coincide on a Sunday. In the event that they provide services on such days, they will charge the normal remuneration for working days plus an equal amount.

In other words, employees who work on a holiday are paid double. Non-working days, on the other hand, are worked if the employer so decides and are paid as a normal working day.

What are the remaining holidays in 2023?

under the Decree 764 signed by President Alberto Fernández in 2022, this year includes 14 immovable holidays, 2 transferable and 3 for tourism purposes. Total, 17 non-working days remain as holidays by 2023. Those ahead are:

In this way, this year there are three extra long weekendsfour days each:

From Thursday 25 of May to Sunday 28 of the same month.

to Sunday 28 of the same month. Of Saturday June 17 to Tuesday 20 of the same month.

to Tuesday 20 of the same month. of friday October 13 to Monday the 16th of the same month.

