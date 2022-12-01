Benedetto Croce disappeared in Naples 70 years ago. Much is said about him on this occasion. Biographical portraits are drawn. He retraces his thought, trying to investigate it to identify its main guidelines. The many very rich publications are enumerated. Entering, in some way, into his work as a philosopher and scholar. And looking, among other things, at that being of him in a special way related to facing doubts and, in a certain sense, to constantly undergoing their profitable siege. A complex path of reflection. To try to understand it requires, of course, attention and commitment. A little help in this sense comes from a fulminating image coined by Benedetto Croce himself. An analogy played on unsuspected protagonists: cats. And, specifically, stray cats. Those without a master, independent, yet often in need of loving rescue. This juxtaposition can be clearly traced in “Philosophy and cats”, a delightful little book published in 375 numbered copies, in October 2015 by the Milanese Edizioni Henry Beyle, in the series “A sentence, a barely rigo”. A valuable object in itself: «printed on Ingres Fabriano paper, Garamond Monotype font size 11». Its pages include a text by Benedetto Croce, specifying: «in “Lacritica. Magazine of literature, history and philosophy”, volume XXXVIII, Naples 1940, pages 319-320».

The air, as often happens in Croce’s writing, is that of the anecdote narrated with brilliant nonchalance by once upon a time. «“You who love philosophy so much…”. When a compliment of this sort is addressed to me, the image of Eduardo Dalbono immediately springs to mind, the Neapolitan painter and art writer who always had a house full of cats, a true republic or anarchy of cats, male and female and neither one nor the other, healthy, sick, blind, mangy, with one paw missing and he caressed them and nursed them and healed them, and people smiled and called him the lover of cats». Dalbono would have said he was simply a passionate and dispassionate cat lover. But the reality was much more complicated than that and sank into the depths of guilt. Croce had discovered the mystery one day in which, ingenuously, he had said to the painter Dalbono: «“ You who love cats so much… ”». The unexpected reaction had been revealing: «He jumped up, point to the quick: ‘Do I love them? But I hate them, I tremble. How can I love them if, when I find one lost in the street, beaten, hungry, crippled, when I hear the meowing that seems to me to beg, I’m forced to pick him up and take him home? I hate them…””.

A whirlpool, in short. An authentic swamp in which to slip, halfway between pity and the risk of remorse, until one suffers the threat of obsession. Croce had taken note of Dalbono’s generous exasperation and had drawn from it an example and a figurative model to describe his own itinerary of thought. A journey fraught with ever-renewed obstacles, present in spite of everything, very similar to shabby cats that meow plaintively demanding total attention and immediate intervention. One on every street corner, punctual in requesting, exclusively, space and consideration. Until the next one, of course, another stray with big questioning eyes. Benedetto Croce concluded with a smile: «The same thing happens for philosophy itself: a series of doubts and torments that are reborn incessantly and constantly new, which leave you no peace if you have not resolved and put them in their place, and which, in short, are such and such as the cats loved-hated by Dalbono». Cats that could be called Doubts because, like doubts in the subject of study, they impose their presence. They are there. They lurk motionless behind a window or in a doorway and from there they stare and stare and stare. And they don’t even dream of looking down.