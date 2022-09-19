Listen to the audio version of the article

The Douglas perfumery chain has recently inaugurated its 370th store in Italy, at the Termini station in Rome, which is restarting its expansion process after the reorganization plan of the sales network started last year (in February the German company had, in fact, announced – due to the post-pandemic crisis – the closure, in our territory, of 128 stores, approximately 25% of the total national sales points).

«The opening of the flagship store in Rome is a further confirmation of Douglas’ desire to constantly develop and expand its network of stores – commented Fabio Pampani, CEO of Douglas Southern Europe -. We are noticing how our customers, after the restrictions due to the pandemic, have the desire to resume their beauty routines: our services and our beauty lounges largely meet this need. All this confirms the prestige positioning of the brand ».

Certainly the moment is not the best between the war in Ukraine, the supply chain crisis and the high bills that weigh on companies and consumers already tested by the pandemic. “During the summer we did not notice a strong repercussion due to these events – explains Pampani -. From the last week of August until now, however, we have found a customer’s propensity to pay more attention to their spending which in my opinion is linked to the impact created by the first electricity bills and even the recent political crisis has not helped. in the short term the propensity to consume “.

And he adds: «In the last two months we have been trying, as far as possible, to contain the increase in prices despite the increase in supplier lists by up to 10%. We are also implementing an internal policy on the use of energy, on the one hand aimed at containing the costs of the company on the other hand to have a more attentive and responsible attitude from a social point of view. Commercially, we continue our policy of implementing the services of important product exclusives that are allowing us to increase our customer’s loyalty ».

As for retail development, after the opening of Roma Termini «we will analyze all the opportunities concerning both the city center and the shopping centers that have characteristics corresponding to those of the new Roman store – continues the CEO -. All these openings, as in Rome, will see the birth of our beauty centers within our stores ».