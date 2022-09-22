Source title: Douyin “Planet Jump Rap Party” gathers all members to take you to experience the movie blockbuster rap performance

Hosted by Douyin and Soda Music, 88rising’s joint production of “Planet Jump Rap Party” was officially announced recently. Judging from the currently released lineup, the lineup not only includes popular young rappers, but also a group of mature ” Haquan Top Stream” is in town. The space theme concept of this event – with the image of “planetary jump”, the situation restores the whole process of traveling around the world, creating a wonderful performance for the audience to leave the surface with their feet and travel to rap space. There are also performers who immerse themselves in the whole process, leading the whole rap party and giving benefits to the audience. Planet-hopping movie blockbuster texture performance explores the mysteries of space The lineup: W8VES Adawa, AR Liu Fuyang, Shell, Jiang Yunsheng, KNOWKNOW Ding Zhen, Melo Molong, Ma Siwei, NINEONE Zhao Xinyue, PSY.P Yang Junyi, Rainbow Liang Guohao, W8VES Sha Yiting EL, Little Ghost-Wang Linkai, Zhang Yanqi , not only has powerful singers who have a certain status in the rap world, but also has new rap powers. In terms of music style, there is a trend of “all-encompassing, I have everything you want”, and the collision of fresh lineups is bound to bring a different auditory feast. Then turn our attention to the theme of this show – SPACE JUMP – a planetary jumping rap party. By taking the theme of outer space science fiction as the core of the show’s packaging, it conveys a kind of in the huge energy field, any object in the field. They can transcend time and space, and instantly enter the concept of the fusion of multi-dimensional space and the real three-dimensional world, which means that the rappers are in different spaces, and they gather to perform through planetary jumping and shuttle, and take the audience to experience three mysterious journeys of exploring space. See also All called up: in Forte Village the National team in retreat (and relaxation) with families “Journey”, “Landing”, and “Exploration” are the three themes of the chapter announced this time, representing the three stages of exploring the planet, from the first acquaintance of the journey to the show, to the official visit to the show, and being shocked by the vastness of the stars , and then calm down and experience the deep meaning of the performance in an immersive experience. The party navigator immersed in the whole process and released the ingenuity of the show To some extent, “Planet Jump Rap Party” is more like a rap performance that moved offline to online, making up for the regret of some people not being able to go to the music scene. Feel the pure rap performance in the texture of the blockbuster movie. It’s sure to bring a rap lover’s rave. Not only that, the show also has a viewing angle, and three artists, W8VES Adawa, Bullet, and Jiang Yunsheng, will meet you as “party navigators”. During the live broadcast, not only will Douyin music and 88rising co-create content IP to the audience from time to time – Hypersonic related peripherals and many benefits of asteroid naming rights, but also will share many small Easter eggs in the party, bringing the audience to experience the outside world from multiple perspectives and multiple angles. This gorgeous show under the theme of space. The visual experience of the blockbuster atmosphere in the space setting, the live blessing of the top-notch rapper’s new song, and the live broadcast accompanied by the party navigator, just bring the audience a colorful and gorgeous performance party. At 8 pm on September 23, remember to come to Douyin to watch “Planet Jump Rap Party”, the immersive performance is waiting for you!

Planet-hopping movie blockbuster texture performance explores the mysteries of space

Counting the lineup: W8VES Adawa, AR Liu Fuyang, Shell, Jiang Yunsheng, KNOWKNOW Ding Zhen, Melo Molong, Ma Siwei, NINEONE Zhao Xinyue, PSY.P Yang Junyi, Rainbow Liang Guohao, W8VES Sha Yiting EL, Little Ghost-Wang Linkai, Zhang Yanqi , not only has powerful singers who have a certain status in the rap world, but also has new rap powers. In terms of music style, there is a trend of "all-encompassing, I have everything you want", and the collision of fresh lineups is bound to bring a different auditory feast.

“Journey”, “Landing”, and “Exploration” are the three themes of the chapter announced this time, representing the three stages of exploring the planet, from the first acquaintance of the journey to the show, to the official visit to the show, and being shocked by the vastness of the stars , and then calm down and experience the deep meaning of the performance in an immersive experience.

The party navigator immersed in the whole process and released the ingenuity of the show

To some extent, “Planet Jump Rap Party” is more like a rap performance that moved offline to online, making up for the regret of some people not being able to go to the music scene. Feel the pure rap performance in the texture of the blockbuster movie. It’s sure to bring a rap lover’s rave. Not only that, the show also has a viewing angle, and three artists, W8VES Adawa, Bullet, and Jiang Yunsheng, will meet you as “party navigators”. During the live broadcast, not only will Douyin music and 88rising co-create content IP to the audience from time to time – Hypersonic related peripherals and many benefits of the asteroid naming rights, but also will share many small Easter eggs in the party, bringing the audience to experience the outside world from multiple perspectives and multiple angles. This gorgeous show under the theme of space.

The visual experience of the blockbuster atmosphere in the space setting, the live blessing of the top-notch rapper’s new song, and the live broadcast accompanied by the party navigator, just bring the audience a colorful and gorgeous performance party. At 8 pm on September 23, remember to come to Douyin to watch “Planet Jump Rap Party”, the immersive performance is waiting for you!