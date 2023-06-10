Home » DOV release MV for ‘Hold You Down ft. TESHA’
DOV release MV for ‘Hold You Down ft. TESHA’

New York/Brooklyn based artist/producer DOV has unveiled the music video for his new single ‘Hold You Down feat. TESHA’ released on June 8th!

Directed by Jean Charles Charavin.

TESHA, who garnered attention with her debut EP “Be Your Lover” released in 2019 and sang in this single, has been participating in the work since that time, and has also worked on remixes for Astrolemo, Sasha Daniel, Chinwe, etc. increase.

Having lost a parent recently, they found comfort in making art and music together and expressing their deepest grief with someone who could understand them. Sound and video are excellent.

