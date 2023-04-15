DOWNFALL OF GAIA Silhouettes Of Disgust

(Post Black Metal | Crust Punk) Label: Metal Blade

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023



The quartet from Germany can safely be described as industrious, so the guys from Hamburg and Berlin have already recorded an unbelievable five albums in the past 15 years. Now stand DOWNFALL OF GAIA with their sixth album “Silhouettes Of Disgust” in the starting blocks, and so much can be revealed, the Post (Black) Metallers know how to surprise, especially in their rather narrow niche.

Because already in the usual powerful opener “Existence Of Awe” after a minute more than punk drums set in, which then let themselves be carried away to the obligatory double bass, but the crust-punk part of the early days on the new album is still there audibly. This fact is also reflected in the song length, because the tracks are rather compact with 7 songs in almost 45 minutes for Post Black Metal or Blackgaze standards, but the cleverly woven crust is in no way at the expense of the atmosphere, because the four gentlemen still know how to create this to a considerable extent.

So “Eyes To Burning Skies” begins post-rock dreamily, carried by the mystical voice of guest singer Lulu Black, only to then switch into a merciless blastbeat carnage, while the following “Final Vows” meanwhile grooves downright sexy, and these nuances are what it is , which clearly distinguished the band from mercilessly pounding genre colleagues like WIEGEDOOD differs.

DOWNFALL OF GAIA have created an incredibly compelling album full of brutal beauty with “Shilouettes Of Disgust” and in the process set the bar for Post Black Metal Album of the Year pretty damn high. A big movie theater!

Tracklist „Silhouettes Of Disgust“:

1. Existence Of Awe

2. The Whir Of Flies

3. While Bloodsprings Become Rivers

4. Bodies As Driftwood

5. Eyes To Burning Skies

6. Final Vows

7. Unredeemable

8. Optograms Of Disgust

Total playing time: 45:14

DOWNFALL OF GAIA – Silhouettes Of Disgust LineUp: Dominik Goncalves dos Reis (vocals, guitar) Peter Wolff (guitar, vocals) Anton Lisovoj (Bass, Gesang) Michael Kadnar (drums)

