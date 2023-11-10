Dr. Martens and Alpha Industries Collaborate on New Co-Branded Shoes and Bags

Dr. Martens and Alpha Industries Collaborate to Create New Co-Branded Shoe and Bag

British shoe brand Dr. Martens and American military brand Alpha Industries have announced their official collaboration to release a new co-branded shoe and bag. The two iconic brands, both established in the 1960s, are known for their meticulous craftsmanship and high-strength materials, and this new collaboration aims to reinterpret their roots with a focus on practicality.

The new collection features the Tarik boots and 1460 Ben boots, both inspired by Alpha Industries’ classic MA-1 bomber jacket. Made with smooth leather and nylon, the shoes also incorporate sleeve pockets on the calves and removable Alpha Industries industrial pull tabs. The designs also feature Dr. Martens’ classic yellow stitching, offering versatility for various scenarios.

In addition to the footwear, the collaboration also includes an Alpha backpack made of smooth leather and nylon, with industrial pull tabs for added practical style elements.

The Dr. Martens x Alpha Industries co-branded shoes and bags are set to go on sale on the official website on November 10th. Fans of both brands and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for the release of this highly anticipated collection.

