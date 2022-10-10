DR. MARTENS

In the seven years of The Clash’s music production and touring career, they recorded a total of five albums and made a big splash, changing rock music in one fell swoop. Known around the world for their fiery music, top-notch live performances and distinctive personal style, Martin has been with The Clash as the band’s most solid partner at every historic moment.

Now, as two representative figures in the British music industry, they have officially collaborated again in a dreamlike manner, releasing two series and two designs in the most compatible way. The British collection is made with the same craftsmanship and craftsmanship as the Martin boots first worn by The Clash more than 40 years ago, and are finished in the same factory. There are classic 1460 eight-hole boots and 1461 three-hole shoes, both made of Martin’s most classic smooth leather, the same leather used in the production of the first Dr. Martens. The Clash band’s signature graphic is featured on the heel. Each pair comes with a set of tags corresponding to the martin boots worn by the band members, as well as 7 sets of colorful laces inspired by their most iconic album colors.

1460 THE CLASH MIE BLACK SMOOTH

1461 THE CLASH MIE BLACK SMOOTH

In addition, the series also offers regular line 1460 eight-hole boots and 1461 three-hole shoes, made of Arcadia leather with high gloss, with smudge and color-contrast coating on the upper. With the passage of time, the surface coating is gradually worn away, slowly revealing the original color under the coating. The base color of the 1460 eight-hole boots is army green, while the base color of the 1461 three-hole shoes is cherry red, corresponding to their album Sandinista! ‘ and The Clash’s signature colors. Additionally, each shoe features The Clash logo on the heel and comes with a hang tag.

1461 THE CLASH CHERRY RED ARCADIA

To celebrate the launch of the Dr. Martens x The Clash series, legendary film director, DJ and musician Don Letts has put together a playlist that tells the story of the legendary band from his perspective as a longtime friend and collaborator of the band. The playlist “The Story of The Clash in 100 Tracks” includes not only the band’s own albums and singles, but also the music that inspired them and the artists who inspired them. The playlist will be released on Spotify through Dr. Martens’ official channel. Regarding the playlist, Don said:

“A series of consecutive voices expressing “conflict” became the blueprint for my initial selection of songs. I often wonder why The Clash still resonates with so many people today. I think it has something to do with them being a product of the vinyl era, growing up in a time when they were nourished by music, when music was the best tool for socializing and self-expression. They believe and believe in the power of music to truly make a difference. They also understand that if you don’t move and look bad, it’s all for nothing.

Even today in the 21st century, these factors still greatly influence the younger generation. As for the impact of their music legend on the new millennial generation? This question is left to you to answer, my friend. “

This collection is dedicated to all Martin lovers who dare to express themselves.

The collection will be released on October 6, 2022.