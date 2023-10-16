Draco Rosa: Reflecting on a 40-Year Musical Career and Embracing Uncertainty

Draco Rosa, also known as Robi Rosa from his Menudo days, reflects on his 40-year music career and his passion for creating new things. Despite his success in the music industry, he constantly battles with the idea of repetition and prefers to explore new avenues as a producer, composer, and performer. He recently opened an industrial space called D11 Motorworks, where he combines his passions for motorbikes, antique cars, tattoos, coffee, and music. The space will also include a food area and a store, creating a community for like-minded individuals. Alongside this project, Draco Rosa is preparing for his “Mysticus” concert, where he will celebrate his musical career by performing versions of songs from Menudo, as well as hits he produced or composed for other artists such as Ednita Nazario and Ricky Martin. However, due to health issues in his hands, he won’t be able to play the guitar during the concert. Despite his 40 years in the industry, Draco Rosa doesn’t dwell on the past, instead focusing on living in the present and staying open to new experiences. He remains eclectic in his music taste and enjoys consuming good music from various cultures. Recognizing the importance of art, he celebrates the achievements of his Puerto Rican colleagues, but also voices his opinions on the quality of some popular music. After battling and overcoming cancer in 2011, Draco Rosa’s perspective on life changed, and he now prioritizes his happiness and well-being above the demands of the music industry. He enjoys collaborating with other artists as long as it aligns with his own projects and brings him joy.

