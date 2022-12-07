[December 06, 2022]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that it will jointly hold an exclusive event with Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co. Ltd. on March 4 (Sat) and March 5 (Sun), 2023. “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023”, an event for Dragon Ball fans around the world, focuses on the bloody battles in the “Dragon Ball” game.

The first physical event will bring the most enthusiasm and touch in history!

Introduction to “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023”

“DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023” is a grand event that all Dragon Ball fans around the world can participate in. Fans will be able to burn their enthusiasm together while watching exciting battles, and experience a special experience unique to this event.

This event is a fantasy festival that gathers Dragon Ball fans from all over the world, and it has brought countless enthusiasm and touch to everyone so far.

This year is the third time it will be held, and it will hold a long-lost physical event in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. It will also cooperate with the global simultaneous live broadcast to convey the charm of the “Dragon Ball” game. In addition to the official finals of the home console game “Dragon Ball FighterZ” published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the trading card game “DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME” published by Bandai Corporation, mobile games will also be held. A special contest for Dragon Ball Legends! Please look forward to the event content of “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023”!

Strong players from all over the world will compete in the “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023”!

The most passionate global master battle will be held in this one-day special competition, bringing the atmosphere of the venue to the highest point!

This year, players from all over the world will gather at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas to bring world-class top-notch duels!

At present, the preliminaries of “Dragon Ball FighterZ” are being held around the world. Players who stand out from the preliminaries will gather in the “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023” to participate in the final “World Tour 2022/2023 Finals” to determine the strongest players in the world. On the other hand, the “DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME” players who won the regional finals around the world will also compete in the “World Championship”. “Legend of Dragon Ball Battle” will hold a special event only this time in accordance with the rules “Special Pick” specially designed for this event. In the special rules of “Special Pick”, the two players in the battle need to decide the order of attacking first and attacking second, and then take turns among the 3 randomly displayed characters to choose one who wants to join their team and one who wants to be the opponent’s player. The characters to use, and after several rounds of repeated selection, form a team of 6 characters to fight. The fighting methods that give full play to the characteristics of each game will bring the atmosphere of the audience to the climax! Please don’t miss the thrilling fantasy showdown!

Only 2 days! A festival for fans of the “Dragon Ball” game will be held in Las Vegas!

In addition to the global simultaneous live broadcast activities so far will be held as usual, this year, one of the holy places of e-sports events, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, will hold a 2-day “Dragon Ball” fan festival.

Players can also sign up to participate in the competition held on the day. If they win, they may win the right to participate in the finals. Fans who aim to participate in the final will have a fierce battle on the day.

In addition, a check-in wall for fans to take pictures will also be set up at the event venue, displaying various peripheral products such as “Dragon Ball” games, toys, and an area for trial play. Not only hot-blooded competitions, but also full of various activities that all Dragon Ball fans can enjoy.

About “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023”

The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and will be broadcast live globally on designated platforms. For details, please check the “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023” official website.

． Event name: DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023

． Event time: March 4th (Saturday) and 5th (Sunday), 2023

． Venue: The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas

． Official website:

(Japanese) https://dbgbh.bn-ent.net/

(English) https://dbgbh.bn-ent.net/en/

． Special Live Program (URL to be announced at a later date)

． Live broadcast area: global simultaneous live broadcast (some countries and regions cannot watch)

．Language: Japanese/English audio with English subtitles

※Contents will vary by channel.

． Participation method: If you want to participate in the game of the day or apply to watch the game, please go to the official website to confirm the details. Registration rules will be announced in the future.