Dragon Ball Mall Welfare | “Magic Dream” Parent-child Magic Special Lets You Become “Harry Potter”-Internet Reporter-Hualong.com

May 1st International Labor Day is coming soon, what are your plans? Do you want to appreciate the great rivers and mountains of the motherland, or go across the ocean to learn about the civilization and history of the world? Friends who can’t travel far don’t need to be envious. Dragon Ball Mall has prepared tickets for interesting and magical performances for you, so that you can also have a different Labor Day.

Dragon Ball Mall has a new parent-child magic session of “Dream of Magic” today. You only need 6,000 Dragon Balls to enjoy the charm of magic! (Click to redeem)

Performance time: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 15:00 (please enter 30 minutes in advance)

Viewing location: L3-11, Building D, Longhu Times Paradise Street, Daping, Chongqing Times Art Center

On May 3, the magic show that children love is coming again! In the “Magic Dream” parent-child magic show, the magician was bound in the fire, but he was able to “transform shape and shadow” with the beautiful woman in an instant; a living person was “broken” and miraculously recovered! These unbelievable illusions will be presented in front of you!

In this performance, traditional Chinese tricks will also be shown. Traditional Chinese tricks have been passed down for thousands of years. Can you see the mystery of it? There is also hand-painted magic, which belongs to the close-up magic and is very ornamental. The magician can dazzle you under your nose with just one hand! The parent-child interaction magic is humorous, which immerses adults and children in laughter! The incredible mind illusion can “guess” what you think in your heart! There are even magicians who teach magic tricks in person, turning children into great magicians in an instant! This May 1st Labor Day is really exciting and happy! All magic lovers, hurry up to exchange, there are only 7 places, first come, first served!