Dragon Boat Festival movie box office broke 900 million and ranked second in film history!The annual box office of the mainland film market exceeded 25 billion-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Dragon Boat Festival movie box office broke 900 million and ranked second in film history!The annual box office of the mainland film market exceeded 25 billion

According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, the total national box office of the Dragon Boat Festival in 2023 (from June 22 to June 24) will reach 910 million yuan, exceeding the 785 million yuan of the Dragon Boat Festival in 2019, second only to the 912 million yuan in 2018. 100 million yuan, making it the second highest-grossing Dragon Boat Festival show in Chinese film history.

Since the second quarter of this year, the performance of the film market has been relatively sluggish, mainly because the box office of imported Hollywood blockbusters has fallen short of expectations. Flat, “Transformers: Rise of the Hero Warriors” barely passed the 500 million yuan threshold after it was released on the 13th.

However, several domestic films released during the Dragon Boat Festival brought a wave of “box office word-of-mouth” double climax, “The Missing She” became a dark horse at the box office, and “I Love You!” “” and “In the Octagonal Cage” together boosted the enthusiasm for watching movies during the Dragon Boat Festival.

The top five movies at the box office during the Dragon Boat Festival are “The Missing Her” and “I Love You!” “, “Transformers: Rise of Heroes”, “In the Octagonal Cage” and “The Flash”, the box office revenues of the above-mentioned films were 574 million yuan, 106 million yuan, 81.8604 million yuan, 66.4257 million yuan and 35.8973 million yuan respectively.

From the perspective of genre classification, 11 new films were released during the Dragon Boat Festival, with a wide variety of genres, and several top-grossing films also showed diversification of genres: “The Vanishing She” is a suspense crime movie, “I Love You!” “is a love movie, and “In the Octagon” is a drama movie. This also reflects that the content supply in the current Chinese film market is becoming more and more abundant, and audiences have more and more choices.

The Dragon Boat Festival has always been regarded as the “touchstone” of the film market in July and August, and it is also the first movie-watching climax of the summer file. This year’s Dragon Boat Festival shows the strong vitality and market potential of movies, especially the comprehensive recovery of domestic movies, which makes people have great expectations for the upcoming summer movie market in July and August.

Lighthouse data shows that from July to August, more than 36 movies will be released, including highly anticipated films such as “Super Family”, “Feng Shen Part 1”, “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” and so on. The films have been finalized, and there will be a variety of domestic films such as “Sweeping Drugs 3”, “Thirty Thousand Miles in Chang’an”, “Tea No. 2 Middle School” and “Boyhood”.

It is also reported that as of 19:45 on June 25, the annual box office (including pre-sale) of the mainland film market in 2023 officially exceeded 25 billion yuan, while the total box office of the mainland film market for the whole year of 2022 was 29.948 billion yuan.

As of the 25th, the top ten box office films in 2023 are as follows, and domestic films occupy seven seats:

1. “Manjianghong” 4.544 billion

2. “The Wandering Earth 2” 4.029 billion

3. “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core”” 1.495 billion

4. “Unfamiliar Life” 1.18 billion

5. “Fast and Furious 10” 978 million

6. “Anonymous” 931 million

7. “Deep Sea” 920 million

8. “The King of the Sky” 840 million

9. “Journey to Bell Bud” 808 million

10. “Avatar: Way of Water” 743 million

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

