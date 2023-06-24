Dragon Boat Festival movie box office exceeded 300 million yuan on the first day, “The Missing She” led the way_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

China News Service, Beijing, June 22 (Reporter Gao Kai) According to the real-time data of the Beacon Professional Edition, as of 19:41 on June 22, the 2023 Dragon Boat Festival (June 22-24) market box office exceeded 300 million yuan (RMB, the same below), “The Missing She” “I Love You!” “Transformers: Rise of the Power Warriors” ranked the top three at the box office.

Among them, “The Missing She” is a suspenseful crime film produced by Chen Sicheng, directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, and starring Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni. The attributes of a commercial genre film and the main creator with a strong box office appeal have made this film gain a lot of attention since its release. The film has won a good reputation after being screened in related film festivals. It currently ranks first in the box office with a box office of 147 million yuan. Cliff lead.

The second-ranked movie “I Love You!” “The current box office is 39.924 million yuan. The film is directed by Han Yan and is a love movie starring Ni Dahong, Hui Yinghong, Liang Jiahui, Ye Tong and other senior actors. The film focuses on the emotional world of the elderly, and it is considered to “show another beauty of love that is rarely paid attention to by people, full of warm human care.”

According to the Lighthouse database, as an emerging period following the rise of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the box office of the Dragon Boat Festival rose rapidly from 2014 to 2016, and then remained stable at a level of 700 million to 900 million yuan until 2019, with the highest record in 2018. 912 million yuan per year. Industry insiders believe that judging from the current performance, the prospects for the Dragon Boat Festival box office in 2023 are optimistic.

With the screening of new films and the official opening of the Dragon Boat Festival, the overall popularity of the movie theater market rebounded significantly. As of 17:00 on the 22nd, the box office of the summer (starting in June) here has also exceeded 2 billion yuan.

Original title: Dragon Boat Festival movie box office exceeded 300 million yuan on the first day, “The Missing She” leads the way

