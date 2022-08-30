Just before the second episode of HBO’s “Dragon Family” airs Sunday, Aug. 28, the network announced on Friday what felt like a foregone conclusion — the second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel. Will definitely come. In announcing the news , HBO also added that “Dragon Family” is also the most-watched appearance of an original series in HBO’s history.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

More than 20 million viewers watched the premiere episode across linear, on-demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., according to a combination of Nielsen and first-party data.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of what the entire team of The Dragon Family has accomplished in season one. Our talented cast and crew took on a huge challenge and exceeded all In anticipation, additionally offers a show that has been established as a must-see.”

At the same time, IMDb data also confirmed the existence of this situation.

“Dragon Family” is the most popular TV series in the world right now – according to IMDbPro, which reviews film and television productions weekly based on page views generated by IMDb’s more than 200 million monthly visitors ranking.

Additionally, relevant data from IMDb shows:

Emma D’Arcy (who played the adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) is currently one of the most popular stars in the world. This is based on the IMDbPro STARmeter ranking, which counts IMDb’s total monthly page views of millions of visitors on a weekly basis; The Dragon Family stars also account for seven of the 10 most popular stars in the world, according to this week’s IMDbPro STARmeter rankings. They are No. 1 Emma D’Arcy, No. 2 Milly Alcock, No. 3 Matt Smith, No. 6 Olivia Cooke, No. 7 Paddy Considine, No. 9 Eve Best and No. 10 Emily Carey.

Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, now two episodes into the show, it currently enjoys an 83% score there. This is based on 504 reviews so far. Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes rated the show only slightly better. Based on the current 1,716 reviews, they give the show an audience rating of 85%.