Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, the “Game of Thrones” spin-off drama “Dragon Family” released a new poster, and the power struggle became more and more brave.

The show started broadcasting on August 21, setting the highest viewing record for an HBO series. It has been announced that it will be renewed for a second season. The main creator has also changed. Co-operator Miguel Sapshnick will quit, but will continue to serve as executive producer. People, co-creator and co-creator Ryan Condor is working on the new season independently, and Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor has joined to direct and executive produce.

Focus on the story of House Targaryen and get closer to a new epic saga involving its famous bloody civil war “Dance of the Dragons”, set back more than 200 years ago. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire and Blood”, co-developed by Martin and Ryan Condal, 10 episodes in the first season, the director includes multiple episodes of “Game of Thrones” such as “Battle of the Bastards” and “Wind of Winter” “Director Miguel Sapochnik et al, which airs on August 21.

The cast includes Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother, heir to the throne, a warrior & dragon rider like no other in the blood of a true dragon, “but it is said that Every time a Targaryen was born, the gods tossed a coin into the air.”

Olivia Cooke (“Player One”) as Allison Hightower, daughter of “Hand of the King” Otto Hightower, the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms, who grew up in the Red Keep, Close to King Viserys and his circle of confidants, he is both gentle and elegant, and intensely politically adroit.

Emma Darcy (“Truth Seeker”) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first child, a pure-blood Valyrian who also excels at riding dragons, “many would say she was gifted But not a man.”

Paddy Considine (Blood, The Outsiders) as King Viserys Targaryen (Viserys I), chosen to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen, a warm, A kind and decent man who wants to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but a good man may not be a good king.

Steve Toussaint (“Prince of Persia: The Blade of Time”) as “Sea Serpent” Collis Valerian, a great navigator.

Rhys Ifans (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) plays the knight Otto Highto.

