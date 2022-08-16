This weekend, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, The Dragon Family, will debut on HBO Max. That’s certainly a positive sign by any means — A Song of Ice and Fire creator George RR Martin not only watched all 10 episodes of the new show, he also said via his personal blog — “Like what I see”.

The cast of Dragon Family includes: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. The show premiered on Sunday, August 21, local time in the United States, with an episode released every Sunday thereafter.

The trailer for HBO Max’s “Dragon Family” released on July 20 has garnered more than 18.3 million views on YouTube.

Based on Martin’s Blood and Fire A History of the Targaryens, The Dragon Family tells the story of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Buy a copy of Blood and Fire if you want to get an early look at what the Dragon Family is all about. It’s set hundreds of years before the events of Westeros already familiar to Game of Thrones fans. The style of the book was likened by Martin’s publisher to The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.