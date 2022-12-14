Sega Co., Ltd. announced that it is expected to be released on the PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam) platforms on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday). ! Pole released a series of substantial game elements. In the game, players can experience new branch plots with many series of old characters, play in entertainment venues such as “Singing Tavern” that offers new karaoke songs, or spend slow-paced fun with Haruka at Ryoma’s villa in the countryside. Live differently. In addition, there is a new camera function.

Different from the main storyline, in the side storyline where you can experience all kinds of life in the market, two new stories are added: “Alcoholic Foreigner” and “Justice Debt Collector”.

~Outline~

In order to study and study Japan, Sadao collected “notes” that recorded the history and characters of this country along the way.

However, in Kyoto at the end of the Tokugawa period, just being a “foreigner” would be hostile, and you would get into trouble no matter where you went… Can Ryoma help Sadao successfully collect the notes?

Bacchus, who appeared as a “rogue-style” master in “Dragon Among Men 0: The Place of Oath”, will appear as a foreigner “Sado” who came here to learn about Japan in this work.

Among the people who have disputes with Sadao, will there be old characters from the series such as Shinji, Kanda, and Shindo? ! What kind of entanglement will they have with Ryoma and Sadao? Stay tuned.

“Notes” that record the memories and history of people in the late Bakumaku period.

Some of these unknown notes were lost by the original holders, and some failed to reach the recipients. Players can find these notes all over Kyoto.

Give these notes to Sadao, and be able to exchange opinions on each note. He will be amazed at the cultural differences, get straightforward insights from a foreigner’s perspective from Sadao, and hear many interesting stories.

~Outline~

A woman named “Yae” who wears a gorgeous haori embroidered with dragon patterns.

Yae is very famous for “the person who hates the weakest is the one who bullies the weak”, and the bad guys who do evil will be severely punished by her.

She is feared by the villains on the street, and is called “the debt collector Yae” by them. When a couple whom Yae knew was entangled by loan sharks, Yae asked for help from Ryoma who happened to pass by, taking this as an opportunity for the two to start acting together.

One day, people close to Yae were arrested one after another.

In order to solve this incident, Ryoma and Yae take action together, but…

In “Dragon Among Men 0: The Place of the Oath”, “Yae” appeared as a master who helped young Kazuma Kiryu learn fighting skills.

In this work, she lives on debt collection as in “Dragon Among Men 0: The Place of Promise”, and will appear in a new side story as “Yamamoto Yae”.

Headed by “Young House” and “Japanese Dance”, this work also prepares a large number of entertainment venues unique to the end of the Bakumatsu period for players.

In “Singing Tavern”, press the button to follow the rhythm of the song and enjoy the rhythm game-style karaoke, as well as the well-known “ばかみたい” Bakumatsu and “い·ち·ず·Servant” in the Dragon series New song debut.

A new photo mode with greatly improved editing freedom has appeared. Players can adjust the position and orientation of the camera according to their own preferences, and there are more than 200 kinds of text textures, more than 40 kinds of filters, emotions and other expressions and rich poses, etc. There is a lot of room for customization.

Take your photos with the streets and people after the remake and beautification as the background.

In the Ryoma Villa located in the quiet countryside, you can live a different “different life” with the familiar “Haruka” in the “Dragon Among Men” series.

For some reason, Ryoma started living with Haruka in the villa.

In the villa, you can use the vegetables grown in the field and the fish you caught to make “cooking”, and the cooked dishes or vegetables and fish can be traded with “traders” to earn money.

In addition, you can also raise cats and dogs you meet on the street, etc., and experience a lot of rich and interesting content.

Not only that, communicating with Haruka can gradually deepen the relationship of trust with Haruka. As the relationship of trust deepens, Haruka will open his heart and trigger a “warm event”, and Ryoma and Haruka will have a deep affection like a real father and daughter.