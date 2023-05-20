DRAIN

Living Proof

(Hardcore| Thrash Metal ) Label: Epitaph Records

Format: (LP, CD)

Release: 05.05.2023

worried DRAIN from sunny California recently as part of Rebellion Tour 2023 live caused a sensation and turned many a European club into a battlefield, they are now releasing the long-awaited second longplayer “Living Proof”.

Already on their debut “California Cursed” the band convinced with energetic metallic hardcore, which is deeply rooted in thrash metal of the 80s and bands like SLAYER certainly had a large part in the youth soundtrack of the four gentlemen and clearly shaped their (one might almost call it crossover) sound. The hip-hop parts in “FTS (KYS)” and the SHAKEWELL feature in “Intermission” underline this character. Before that, bone-dry breakers, like the opening “Run Your Luck”, at the latest after singer Sammy Ciaramitaro spat out “Uäääh” after a few seconds, let you open the moshpit in your living room with neat 2 steps. And in this manner it continues with songs like “Imposter” or “Weight Of The World“. This is not only damn well done, but above all it’s a damn lot of fun.

But what characterizes the band, in addition to their powerful and catchy sound, is not only a good portion of humor and self-mockery, as the videos (e.g. for “Evil Finds Light”) underline, but also the positive energy that the quartet transports and is reminiscent of the “Positive Mental Attitude”, which was brought to the public for the first time by the legendary BAD BRAINS and by bands like H2O and now DRAIN is also cared for in a friendly way. The successful and surprisingly faithful cover of “Good Good Things” of the unique DESCENDENTSwho, to put it bluntly, gets the sun shining out of his buttocks.

With “Living Proof” DRAIN deliver a hardcore album that is both contemporary and history-conscious, bursting with (positive) energy and whose songs will take the band’s already explosive live shows to a new level.

Tracklist „Living Proof“

1. Run Your Luck

2. FTS (KISS)

3. Devil’s Itch

4. Evil Finds Light

5. Imposter

6. Intermission (feat. Shakewell)

7. Weight Of The World

8. Watch You Burn

9. Good Good Things

10. Living Proof

Total playing time: 25:15

