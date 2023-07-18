Drake Collaborates with Nike for Exclusive NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece Series

Drake Announces Collaboration with Nike for NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece Series

Drake, the popular Canadian rapper, who is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour with fellow rapper 21 Savage, continues to make headlines with his fashion choices. After catching fans’ attention by wearing Nike NOCTA Glide on stage, Drake has now announced a collaboration with Nike for the upcoming NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece series.

This collection, curated by Drake’s team, has already garnered attention as it was showcased on Virgil Abloh’s private Air Drake plane. The key pieces in this collection include an ice blue zip-up hoodie, crewneck, and sweatpants with contrasting accents. The bright white Swoosh logo, a trademark of Nike, stands out on these pieces. In addition, a blue baseball cap, worn by one of the models, is expected to be included in this series.

Nike Tech Fleece, which was first introduced in 2013, has somewhat lost popularity over the years. However, with this collaboration with Drake, it has the potential to regain its hype and inject new energy into the line.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars, as the NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece series is set to be released on July 27th. To stay updated on the release news, make sure to keep an eye on Nike’s official channels.

Drake’s influence in the world of fashion cannot be denied, and this latest collaboration with Nike only adds to his list of successful ventures outside of music. With his keen eye for style and knack for spotting trends, Drake continues to make waves across industries.