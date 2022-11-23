Home Entertainment Drake Leads the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Release Two New Collaboration Colorways
NOCTA, a sub-line series co-operated by Drake and Nike, revealed the new Cardinal Stock series “Street Uniform” last week, and this week released two new color schemes for the joint shoe Nike Hot Step Air Terra.

First of all, introduce the first new color “Champagne”, echo the personal Instagram account “@champagnepapi” through creation, choose soft light beige tone to inject quilted leather upper, with mesh tongue, black interior and inspiration from 1999 Air Terra Humara The retro design of the midsole, its tongue, heel and decorative reflective elements under the punching hole successfully achieve eye-catching effect; on the tongue, the representative logo of NOCTA is added to show the special identity, and finally supplemented by G-Tek logo and mini gold Nike Swoosh for finishing touches.

The “Purple” color scheme has appeared in the past, with lavender running through the main upper, supplemented by gray for embellishment of many details, and equipped with Nike Air technology to achieve high-quality cushioning effect.

These two color schemes are now available exclusively on NOCTA’s official website, with a suggested price of $180. Interested readers please pay attention.

