NOCTA, a sub-line series co-operated by Drake and Nike, has successively exposed Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” and joint shoes that look similar to Nike Zoom Flight 95. This time, it ushers in clothing items again, and is the first to reveal the new Cardinal Stock series. “Street Uniform”.

This time, in addition to injecting purple hues into the “Northstar Nylon Track Jacket” with nylon material and polyester lining and matching trousers, it also released a bright red “Sunset Puffer” down jacket and a white “Alien GORE-TEX Jacket”, which integrates casual sportswear into a strong street atmosphere.

In order to deeply interpret the theme of “Street Uniform”, I chose to take image photos on the streets of New York at night, and let the models wear gloves with Swoosh logo, headgear, and white Hot Step Air Terra shoes. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to follow-up reports.