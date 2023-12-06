Home » Drake’s NOCTA Launches the Functional and Stylish ‘Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks’ Series
Drake’s NOCTA Launches the Functional and Stylish ‘Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks’ Series

Drake's NOCTA Launches the Functional and Stylish 'Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks' Series

Drake’s NOCTA Launches “Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks” Series Inspired by Mountaineering Record Holder

Rapper Drake’s fashion label, NOCTA, has officially launched the new “Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks” series, focusing on functionality and technology. The collection draws inspiration from Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born mountaineer and multiple record holder known for his unprecedented speed in climbing 14 8,000-meter peaks.

The “Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks” series features a wide range of clothing items suitable for cold weather. This includes the DLMTS 8000 jacket made of polyester-cotton cashmere, which is waterproof and has a removable hood, as well as a men’s track jacket in brushed knit with a nylon-cotton blend. The collection also includes waterproof track pants, long-sleeved crew neck tops in orange and black colors, and a women’s Fleece hooded suit, completing the entire series.

The new clothing series is now available on the Nike NOCTA website, allowing interested readers to purchase the items for themselves. With a focus on functionality and technology, the “Nike NOCTA 8K Peaks” series is sure to appeal to those looking for stylish and practical cold weather gear.

