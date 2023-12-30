Home » Drama and Determination on Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo: The Latest on Caterine, Susana, and Emmanuel
Drama and Determination on Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo: The Latest on Caterine, Susana, and Emmanuel

The drama and emotions were running high on the latest episode of Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo as Caterine broke down in tears while sentencing one of her Red Team teammates. The tension continued as Wilmarie revealed Susana’s tremendous tantrum during the competition.

But not everything was negative on the show, as Emmanuel Jáquez stunned everyone with his impressive performance on the Exatlón circuit, using only one hand. Meanwhile, Susana redeemed herself with a decisive point for the team, proving that anything can happen on Exatlón EE.UU.

As fans eagerly await the next episode, Telemundo is giving a taste of what’s to come this Friday on Exatlón EE.UU. With so much drama and intensity, it’s sure to be an episode that can’t be missed. Stay tuned for all the action and emotions on Exatlón All-Stars Telemundo.

