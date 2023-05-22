“Drama Movie” “The Age of Heroes” is scheduled for May 26. Xin Baiqing and Li Guangjie are heroes- Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Sports News]”The Age of Heroes” is the first work of CNT Live, an online broadcast brand launched by the National Theater of China. The play is directed by Bai Haotian, a young director of the theater, and co-starred by talented actors Liu Peiqi, Ni Dahong, Li Guangjie, Xin Baiqing, Han Tongsheng, Liu Jingjing, etc. It is also the first “drama movie” launched by iQiyi Cloud Cinema. At present, the drama movie “Age of Heroes” has been officially announced and will be launched on iQiyi Cloud Cinema on May 26.

“The Age of Heroes” concentratedly demonstrates the wisdom and courage of the people’s police in the new era to build a strong fortress for the masses and protect the spirit of a safe place.

“The Age of Heroes” tells the story of the heinous criminal Wei Haishan (played by Ni Dahong), who planted bombs in crowded shopping malls and took innocent people as hostages, seriously threatening the lives and property safety of the people. People’s public security officer Zheng Ju (played by Han Tongsheng) urgently deployed the police force. The veteran policeman Lao Hu, who is about to retire, Meng Ping (played by Xin Baiqing), the captain of the EOD team, and Wang Erda (played by Li Guangjie), the deputy director of the police station who was hijacked by gangsters, and many other police officers, The criminal police, traffic police, special police, etc. took turns to fight with the gangsters. They cooperated closely and used high-tech professional skills and rich experience in handling cases to successfully subdue the gangsters and resolve the crisis. It showed the new era in all directions and from multiple angles. The scene where the heroes on the police front dismantled the bomb and caught the murderer thoroughly explained the profound meaning of “there are many kinds of policemen, but there is only one kind, courage and faith”.

“The Age of Heroes” is the first “drama film” jointly launched by the National Theater of China and iQiyi. “The Age of Heroes” is full of stars. Liu Peiqi and Ni Dahong will stage a showdown between the two peaks in and out of the play with the psychological secret battle between the police and the gangsters. The play creatively adopts the building structure of Jiugongge Rubik’s Cube, changing different scenes such as streets, shopping malls, command centers, boxing gyms, and police offices. The stage texture of the future city in the movie. At the same time, “Age of Heroes” adopts the artistic technique of synchronizing real time with stage time. The ticking sound of the bomb timer and the real-time changing flow of people in the shopping mall will bring the audience into a thrilling game between good and evil and a tense and dangerous atmosphere.

“I’m scared, but I’m a policeman” “Opening up a survival channel for the people” “Everyone who walks out of the mall is the people, and everyone who enters the mall is the people’s policeman” “We are the police, we just don’t panic anymore If you are afraid, you have to rush forward”… A line of lines is shocking. When they take off their police uniforms, they are approachable ordinary people, but when they put on police uniforms, they are representatives of national security and people’s justice, and they are the “vanguards” who are at the forefront in the face of danger. Under the incisive and vivid interpretation of the old dramas, we will get closer to the world of the people’s police and feel the heroic feelings of the people’s police.

Loyalty to duty polished the background of the police, and the heroic spirit sang the hymn of the times. What kind of surprises and touches will the first drama film “Age of Heroes” launched by CNT live bring to the audience? On May 26, iQiyi Cloud Cinema announced the answer.