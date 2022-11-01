Listen to the audio version of the article

Is fashion ready to take cybersecurity seriously? One of the first to ask whether fashion was ready to take cybersecurity seriously was Ben Hanson, an expert in fashion and technology, in an article published by the online magazine Interline, among the most followed by the operators of the fashion industry. It was February 2020 and the pandemic had not yet begun to disrupt the lives of people, companies and countries. After two years and eight months, the demand remains current. Indeed, it is even more so, because Covid has accelerated digitalization also in fashion, for example by pushing the growth of digital showrooms and remote co-creation systems.

The success of the first edition

Many of the meetings that took place in the presence, from fashion shows to visits by buyers, in fact, to physical showrooms, have moved to the web. A dematerialization that involved, as in every sector, also the ways of working and company meetings, opening as never before in fashion companies, numerous windows (and unwanted entrances) into cyberspace. But there is still a long way to go, to return to Ben Hanson’s question. He made an important contribution the first edition of the e-P Summit , an event organized by Pitti Immagine last May in Florence and of which the second edition has already been announced, scheduled for 18 and 19 April 2023 at the Stazione Leopolda. In May, cybersecurity was “only” one of the themes, but certainly among the most followed, as explained by Rinaldo Rinaldi, scientific director of the Florence event, whose full name is e-P Summit. Shaping the digital future of fashion. Rinaldi is a lecturer in the industrial engineering department of the University of Florence, which has been working for many years on the relationship between the great fashion and luxury brands and ICT (Information and communication technologies) for the digital transition of the entire supply chain. “Companies in the sector aim above all to protect intellectual property and customer data, which are precious for brands, but are also subject to privacy laws: the greater connections put at risk, for example, the images of the collections, on which fashion works months in advance of production and marketing – explains Rinaldi -. In April, however, we will also talk about cybersecurity in the light of the Web3 evolution, which opens up new frontiers for the protection of brands between metaverse, Nft and Blockchain ».

Different types of threats and attacks

Fashion companies, like any other company and of any size, can obviously be targeted by hackers who lock digital systems and demand a ransom to unlock them (the tool used is so-called ransomware), but that’s not the look. more critical. This year’s e-P Summit was attended by S3K, a Tuscan company whose claim is “Security for the next millennium”. “Our participation in the event was an important opportunity to tell the multidisciplinary offer of S3K and bring the attention of the public present to the increasingly central issue in the digital world, that of cybersecurity – explains Chiara Montanaro, marketing manager of society -. At S3K we take care of preventing attacks on a daily basis, but also of managing them. We know that the increase in the attack surface deriving from the new digital tools increases the cyber risk, so we promote a “security by design” approach in companies, because the needs are different and do not depend only on the size of the company ».

Need for more transparency

A problem common to all companies (and perhaps also to people) who are victims of cybercrimes is the resistance to report them, in order not to appear vulnerable, perhaps even in the eyes of the competition. «It would be important instead that we talk about it without shame, let’s put it this way – adds Rinaldi -. This year, in the part of the e-Pitti Summit dedicated to cybersecurity, we weren’t able to have business cases precisely because of this resistance to telling them, but we hope that in 2023 someone will feel like taking this step, also because it can help everyone. entire supply chain. And it is in the spirit of all the Pitti Immagine events to address the entire textile-fashion-accessory chain, from the mountain to the valley ». A commendable exception to secrecy is Zegna, which in August this year confirmed that it had suffered a ransomware attack in 2021, specifying that it had not interacted with the violators and that it had not paid the ransom, deciding to proceed with the restoration. total system backups.