Drawn wall: tips and inspirations

Are you looking for creative ideas to give your home decor a makeover, but without the need for renovation? Changing the paint, changing the furniture or adding some new objects can be good alternatives. However, in this article, we want to propose something more personalized.

How about investing in a drawn wall the hand? This can be a solution to make the environment even more like you. Put your notepad aside and follow our tips and learn how to adhere to this decoration trend in your home. Let’s go?

Understand the process behind a designed wall

The creative process for making a designed wall may seem simple, but it requires you to be clear on your painting style, as well as finding the right professional who will give it a go. match with the type of design you want. We talked to Dani Gonzalez, a mural artist, to learn a little about her history with art and also understand the step-by-step of the entire process – from the moment the client arrives, to the final delivery.

Source: Mural Artist Dani Gonzalez

Dani started painting in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has always enjoyed drawing and sketching some sketches. But, after sharing it on her social network and noticing the engagement of her followers, she understood that painting walls could be a job.

“One day I decided to write a text on a wall at home, even without knowing techniques, material and anything. The result was far from good, but as I was already following some muralist artists, I thought I could create a project to solve the problem I had created. I shared the process with people on my Instagram, and they started to engage and show interest. From then on, I started looking at it as a job opportunity. I painted walls for my family and soon after I took a course to better understand the material and techniques,” said the muralist.

Since then, Dani has designed on residential and commercial walls and even made art for the Decora program, by GNT. The entire creation process is done exclusively and customers participate in the entire process, from taking references to the last details.

“As soon as they contact me, I ask for measurements and a photo of the wall, if possible, as well as references for styles and color palettes. Most of my clients are looking for botanical, organic or children’s art, with more playful projects,” she said.

In addition, the artist says that she likes to talk to customers to better understand what they expect, to know what other art or decoration elements are in the environment, favorite plants, colors and also what that room will be used for. After that, Dani creates a digital project – which is a sample of the final result.

“After this conversation, I send the digital project to the clients so that they can visualize how the painting will look. And if you need adjustments, no problem. We are not always able to capture what the client wants at first, but with these adjustments we arrive at the final project ”, he reveals.

Finally, it’s time to get your hands dirty. The muralist takes all the necessary material to draw the wall.

“I do all the marking freehand, then I start the painting part with the ink and the end is done with the pen, which are the details of the lines that I use in my style – both for botanical/organic and childish”, he said.

Even though the clients are involved in the whole process, Dani comments that the end result is always surprising. “ In children’s rooms, especially in nurseries, people are super excited. This exchange of energy is really cool”account.

Tips to make your wall designed

Now that you understand a little more about the process of how the wall is designed and the relationship with the professional, we’ve separated some tips for you to pay attention to before even choosing the artist. Check out:

set the environment

The first step is to choose which room you want to paint. Think about which environment you would like to give a up in the decoration e choose the main wall – the one you already catch your eye on as soon as you enter the space. Also, choose that place you want to make even more special, after all it is a totally manual artistic work and rich in details.

Gather drawing style references

Search the internet for references of designs, traits and styles that best match your home decor and, of course, your personal taste. After all, you’re going to run into this wall every day. So choose elements that inspire you and that you won’t get sick of. As we’ve already said, being clear about what you want makes the creative process a lot easier.

Choose color palette

After choosing the wall and the type of design, it’s time to define the color palette you want to use on the designed wall. As in the previous topic, it is important to take into account the decoration style of your home so that everything is in perfect harmony and does not clash with the rest. Therefore, define colors that match and create a balanced environment with your face.

Draw your face

Here it is worth putting your creativity into practice! Remember that you will look at this wall every day that you are living in this house, so it is worth bringing phrases that inspire you, drawings that calm you down and details that truly bring your personality to that illustration, thus making it unique and very Special.

Make your home even more personalized and with your home

We hope you enjoyed our tips for making a designed wall full of style and personality in your home. Now how about living in a place that allows you to enjoy the versatility of shapes and colors? QuintoAndar can help you find an ideal property for you to decorate in your own way.

