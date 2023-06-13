Dream back to youth! The premiere of “When I Fly to You” resonates with a gentle and fiery summer youth dream-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Dream Back to Youth! The premiere of “When I Fly to You” resonates with a gentle and blazing summer youth dream

Directed by Mao Deshu, starring Zhou Yiran, Zhang Miaoyi, Bian Tianyang, Jiang Zhinan, and Guo Zhe, the campus youth drama “When I Fly to You” premiered on Youku at 18 o’clock today. This show sparked heated discussions after the appointment was opened, and many netizens even urged the broadcast in a fancy way. With everyone’s enthusiastic expectation, Youku has also launched the “Domineering” continuous update mode: members will update 5 episodes on the first day, and non-members will update 1 episode on the first day, all for 11 consecutive days. From Tuesday to Friday, June 27th, members and non-members will update 2 episodes and 1 episode each day to accompany everyone to start a relaxed and happy summer vacation life. “When I Fly to You” is a campus youth drama that focuses on being relaxed, funny and growing together. It mainly tells about the enthusiastic and cheerful girl Su Zaizai who is like a little sun, the high-cold school bully Zhang Lurang, and their friends. Gu Ran, Jiang Jia, Guan Fang, five young people from their first acquaintance to their school days, a youthful story of growing up together. Takeji’s original novel “She Was Not Slightly Sick” has become extremely popular and has written the youthful memories of a generation. The series carefully restores the real campus fresh atmosphere, and builds a gentle, fiery and beautiful summer dream for the audience. As a director of the younger generation, Maozhishu is well aware of the unique advantages of youth themes that can attract audiences, namely the sense of atmosphere and resonance. The coastal city of Qingdao adds a lot of color to this youth story, whether Zhang Lurang and Su Zai are riding on the road around the sea, or people are chasing the wind and waves to play on the beach, the sunset at the far end of the horizon is blown by the sea breeze. The corner of the shirt… the strong summer romantic feelings, highlighting the pleasing youthful years, making the audience intoxicated. It is precisely because of “Uncle Cat”‘s accurate grasp of the youthful atmosphere that “When I Fly to You” has received a lot of “tap water” recommendations as soon as it was broadcast. “When I Fly to You” not only has the sweet and youthful first love, but also expresses the family affection, friendship and experience experienced in the years of growing up. As a youth group drama, each character has its own unique growth trajectory, working hard on campus, making progress together, sharing adversity, sharing joy, and becoming a better self. For example, Zhang Lurang, a seemingly perfect academic bully, has unknown growing pains. After meeting Su Zaizai, who is different, warm and kind, his closed heart slowly opens. Many viewers saw the sensitivity of youth from him, and were even more moved by their encounter, and the two-way rush was heart-pounding. In addition, Gu Ran and Jiang Jia's extreme tension between the "happy friends" is also full of fun, and the relationship between the two is even more unpredictable and full of expectations. It can be said that the youth stories of each of them are worth savoring slowly and finding resonance. "When I Fly to You" is a highly anticipated adaptation of a popular IP, and casting is also very important. This play has assembled a group of outstanding young actors, starring Zhou Yiran, Zhang Miaoyi, Bian Tianyang, Jiang Zhinan, Guo Zhe, who have appeared in many youth-themed works. In order to better show the charm of the characters, everyone tried their best to figure it out and paid special attention to the details of the performance. Therefore, it will make people feel that they in the play are as kind and moving as our former classmates. Of course, many viewers also found that there are some familiar faces in the play. As regulars in the school play, as soon as they appear, they bring the audience back to the campus life in an instant, which can be described as surprises. “When I Fly to You” is produced by Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Youyisi Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Naifei Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Feiben Entertainment Media Co., Ltd., and Shanhe Wanwu Film and Television Media Nanjing Co., Ltd. , Yefu Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd. jointly produced. Directed by Mao’s Tree, starring Zhou Yiran, Zhang Miaoyi, Bian Tianyang, Jiang Zhinan, and Guo Zhe, it is adapted from Zhuji’s campus youth literature “She Was Very Sick”. The show is currently being aired on Youku, come and experience the beautiful youth under the summer sun! 