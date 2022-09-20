“Dream House”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on September 20, according to foreign media reports, Spielberg’s new semi-autobiographical growth film “Dream House” released an official trailer. Memories, golden years, “movie is a dream that will never be forgotten”.

Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Faberman, Michelle Williams as the hero’s mother, Paul Dano as the hero’s father, Seth Rogen as the hero’s uncle, Julie Ya Butters plays the hero’s sister Annie, Sam Reichner plays the hero’s high school classmate Chad, and David Lynch also stars. It opens in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and expands nationwide on Nov. 23.

Spielberg wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner (“Lincoln,” “Munich,” “West Side Story”), loosely based on Olds’ life experiences, focusing on the protagonist’s teenage years, and Parental relationship, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona, like Lao Si.

Olds himself lived in Phoenix in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and he faced anti-Semitism while shooting family and adventure films with his father’s 8mm camera.

Spielberg’s family moved to California during high school, and his parents divorced. He lived with his father, and the tension with his father also helped him create “ET.” Inspiration for films such as Alien, Captain Hook, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, and Cat and Mouse.

