Home Entertainment “Dream House” Releases Poster Teenagers Explore the Magic of Movies Dream House_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Dream House” Releases Poster Teenagers Explore the Magic of Movies Dream House_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Dream House” Releases Poster Teenagers Explore the Magic of Movies Dream House_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Dream House”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing September 20th news, according to foreign media reports, Steven Spielberg’s new semi-autobiographical growth film “Dream House” released a poster, the golden years, the beautiful and gorgeous in the minds of teenagers The light and shadow appeared instantly.

The story of a young man who discovers a shocking family secret and explores how the magic of cinema helps us see who we really are about other people and ourselves. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Faberman, Michelle Williams as the hero’s mother, Paul Dano as the hero’s father, Seth Rogen as the hero’s uncle, Julie Ya Butters plays the hero’s sister Annie, Sam Reichner plays the hero’s high school classmate Chad, and David Lynch also stars. The film has been set for a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on November 11, and expanded nationwide on November 23.

Spielberg wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner (“Lincoln,” “Munich,” “West Side Story”), loosely based on Olds’ life experiences, focusing on the protagonist’s teenage years, and Parental relationship, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona, like Lao Si.

Olds himself lived in Phoenix in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and he faced anti-Semitism while shooting family and adventure films with his father’s 8mm camera.

Spielberg’s family moved to California during high school, and his parents divorced. He lived with his father, and the tension with his father also helped him create “ET.” Inspiration for films such as Alien, Captain Hook, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, and Cat and Mouse.

(Meng Qing)

See also  PACT Packett's "Now You Know" ignites the audience!Peak Rapper collectively reviews the road of Chinese rap jqknews

(Editor in charge: Camus)

You may also like

Watches, the US and the lower end lead...

The cosmetics industry chain takes place at the...

“My Police” releases a new trailer for the...

The artists crowned “Deutsche Bank Artists of the...

Follow Bella and Kate Moss into the pit...

“Dream House” released the official preview of Spielberg’s...

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Completes Henry Cavill’s Letter...

Marco Bicego launches an Academy to train (and...

Hind’s pole rises to 10 companies with the...

Chariots of Fire Season 1 Announces Finalization of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy