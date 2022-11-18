On November 17, the cast of the exclusive version of the drama “Dream Like a Dream” was officially announced. Actor Ni Ni announced that she would play Gu Xianglan in a press release. This is the second collaboration between Ni Ni and director Lai Shengchuan after “Yaoyao Dongba”.

The exclusive version of “Dream Like a Dream” is written by Lai Shengchuan, Ni Ni (as Gu Xianglan C), Wen Wen (as No. 5 B), Zong Juntao (as Wang Debao B), Zhao Xiaosu (as Wang Debao A), Feng Li (as Jiang Hong) , Dou Jin, Jin Jing and others starred.

“Dream Like a Dream” is a bold breakthrough by director Lai Shengchuan, and it is also an amazing work. The play is the first to create a surround theater, and the performance lasts eight hours. The audience sits in the central area of ​​the stage, and more than 30 actors, More than 300 sets of clothes, the stage contains eight orientations, and travels through time and space. The themes revolve around the quest of life, death, and the repetitive patterns of life that life brings. The whole play is like a huge trip.

Hu Ge, who once starred in “Dream Like a Dream”, sent a heart-warming video blessing to the exclusive version: On stage, off stage, dreaming and dreaming, I have always been there and never left.

