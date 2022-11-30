Dreaming back to Shangyang, fighting for a lifetime of fame, the official authorized mobile game “Shangyang Fu” of Guofeng martial arts starts testing today! The struggle for power and position, changes in the court, a game of power, a story of marriage first and then love to protect the country, the mobile game “Shangyang Fu” will take you to relive the emotion in the play! The journey of the emperor’s hegemony has started again. Would you like to sway your pride and ambition here? The officially authorized mobile game “Shangyang Fu” starts beta testing today, looking forward to meeting you in this arena!

[正版授权 梦回上阳]

The official licensed mobile game “Shangyang Fu” officially started testing today. The new generation of martial arts MMORPG takes you back to the long history of the Northern and Southern Dynasties. When a picture scroll full of strong sense of history is rendered in front of you, when a game for family The imperial road of national pride and ambition stretches in front of you. If you have great ambitions and move forward indomitably, you will definitely have a seat in this imperial career!

[国风武侠 厚重历史]

Power and palace changes, everything is a portrayal of human nature, “Shangyang Fu” expounds the visual feast of the original IP work with a unique aesthetic style that is unique to the times. The extravagance of the imperial city, the cruelty of the border; justice and darkness, heaven and hell; the beautiful scenes with distinctive styles in the original IP drama are restored in the game one by one, presenting magnificent and refreshing pictures one by one, which makes people feel immersive. Immerse yourself in it, as if you are in the great cause of the emperor, and devote your blood to the battle in this world!

[远攻近战 随心切换]

She, golden branches and jade leaves are not inferior to men; Women can also become emperors and overlords, and they can have power over the world even if they are born with a cold stomach! The genuine authorized mobile game “Shangyang Fu” disregards professional constraints, no matter whether you are reckless or a child of an official family, you can speak with your strength! During the war, you can switch weapons at any time to match the battle scene, attack from a distance and fight in close combat, switch freely, the duel between masters, the victory or defeat is only in an instant!

[全服竞技 荣耀争夺]

The emperor’s hegemony will surely flow into rivers of blood, and the promotion of officials and titles will make a smooth progress on the road to Qingyun! The genuine authorized mobile game “Shangyang Fu” opens the emperor’s high-ranking full-server competition, and there is only one person who can aspire to the supreme glory! In order to restore the battle for power and position in the play, the game sets up full-server competitive activities, using the official titles in the play as evidence of strength, successful finalists can be promoted to official positions, until there is no throne of God! Conquering the world will not be peaceful, the decisive battle of the Forbidden City will cover the corpses, who will fight for the throne of the emperor!

Guofeng martial arts, genuine authorization, “Shangyang Fu” mobile game has now opened a paid limited test. Here, you can advance and retreat with the original characters, save Wang Xuan, repel He Lanzhen, and assist Xiao Qi to guard the city… You will Integrate into the plot, become the person who promotes the plot, influence the progress of the hegemony journey, such an immersive game experience, the fun of 1+1>2 movie and game linkage, this is the “Shangyang Fu” mobile game!

