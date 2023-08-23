Dreamlike and contemporary Alice with Paolo Barbieri

Listen to the audio version of the article

Everyone is ready to travel and dream with “Alice in Wonderland”, Lewis Carroll’s masterpiece, this time told by Paolo Barbieri’s pencil/brush. Illustrator and author, Barbieri has created countless covers for authors such as Michael Crichton, Ursula K. Le Guin, Ilaria Tuti, George RR Martin, Umberto Eco, Marion Zimmer Bradley, Herbie Brennan, Alberto Angela, Valerio Massimo Manfredi, Wilbur Smith. And now, the master of illustration brings Alice to life.

«When you approach a famous book you feel a little afraid, I accepted the challenge. In the books I always try to add something new, detaching myself from traditional icons, Alice lives in the Victorian world but at the same time is profoundly contemporary, the story from the classic becomes dreamlike; the little girl every time she opens a door she discovers a new fantasy, phobia, imaginative creatures ».

The mad Hatter

Let’s expect to meet on the street, on the subway or in a public garden the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the despotic Queen of Hearts, the elusive White Rabbit and even the other characters from Carroll’s masterpiece are our neighbors, they live like us. Barbieri continues «The haircut is modern, but the puffs at the shoulders and the cuffs recall clothes from the 1700s and 1800s. I added a necklace of dice and a firefly that enters the plots of the story like a silent narrator».

“Aida of the Trees”

Barbieri was also the set designer of “Aida degli Alberi”, an Italian animated film directed by Guido Manuli, soundtrack by Ennio Morricone. Author, illustrator Barbieri is not afraid of the digital age, indeed he lives with it very well. «In my images the whole world enters with my empathy, my way of seeing princes and princesses, wizards and dragons of my childhood must demonstrate their imagination, their identity and personality for this I help myself with the colors. When you illustrate a movie poster, a cover you know you have to draw the reader in, something from the book but without revealing too much, never quoting important scenes, it must stimulate interest. I’ve always loved single illustration, I always start with one, two images, I play with this to create visions. So I did with “Dante’s Inferno”, the comic strip “Fallen from the moon”».

Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland, illustrations by Paolo Barbieri, Lo Scarabeo, pp.127, € 24.50