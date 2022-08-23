The ad campaign was performed by supermodels Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey, who appeared in New York dressed in the splendid and elegant clothes of the autumn and winter series. In the elegant style of the ultimate luxury, it celebrates the infinite charm of New York.

MICHAEL KORS

Mr. Michael Kors said: “This season’s ready-to-wear and accessories will become indispensable trend items for fashion travel in autumn and winter. Walking on the streets of New York wearing autumn and winter ready-to-wear clothing will bring a unique personal style that will perfectly echo the freshness of the New York metropolis. Energy and charisma.”

MICHAEL KORS

This season’s ready-to-wear shows a unique design concept with the art of balance between sexy and conservative. Women’s clothing incorporates design elements such as skirts of different lengths, neat and tangible tailoring, oversized hooded capes, and skin-exposing tailoring to illustrate Qihuan’s style; bold colors are used in camel, chocolate, and black and white with a very winter atmosphere. The fuchsia and orange-yellow colors that ignite the electronic music atmosphere are free and easy to jump, showing individual charm. Menswear, on the other hand, features tweeds and faux furs, contrasted with shimmering sequins and crystal embroidery, for a classic and elegant urban feel.

MICHAEL KORS

Also featured in the campaign is the new Campbell travel bag from the collection, designed to be the go-to choice for stylish Jet Setter travel. Another must-have clutch bag from the collection is the Christie Envelope, a classic foldable bag that’s always ready for glamour. Both bags are crafted from Italian leather for a luxurious quality.