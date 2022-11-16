Home Entertainment Dries Van Noten x Stüssy 2022 New Joint Lookbook Officially Released
Dries Van Noten has teamed up with Stüssy this season to launch a new joint series. This brand from Southern California was born in an era of cultural change. Since the 1980s, it has redefined the look and consciousness of casual clothing. , Stüssy has become synonymous with streetwear. The collaboration combines Stüssy’s signature laid-back California style with Dries Van Noten’s technical use of prints and patterns. The collection includes co-branded tie-dye T-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, as well as colorful coats, camp shirts, baggy printed jeans and rhinestone smoking jacket sets. The series will be officially released on November 18 at selected Stüssy Chapter Stores, Dover Street Market, Dries Van Noten stores, and the official websites of both parties around the world, so stay tuned!

