Reprinted from: YOHO Trends

Original title: Drill has become a big hit! A new generation of “cargo king” has been quietly born? The edge is close to TS!

Not long ago, Xiaobai’s sentence “China has no Drill culture” caused a lot of disturbances in the Hip Hop circle; and in the increasingly popular UK Drill genre, a newcomer Wang has been born, and has become a ‘spirit’ in the minds of many young British people. Leader’, while having excellent professional ability, he is also the new king of bringing goods?

UK Drill Favourites

Hot Central Cee

Central Cee, born in 1998, can be described as one of the hottest Rappers in recent times; his famous work “Loading” has accumulated 100 million views on YouTube.

While the number of fans is increasing day by day, his work on TikTok is going viral.

Under the popular UK Drill genre, Central Cee is the undisputed ‘new king’; in February this year, his second Mixtape “23” quickly secured the top spot on the UK album chart as soon as it was released.

Friends who usually listen to Hip Hop must have heard the rap style of Drill in the past two years; after Trap, Drill has successfully taken over the baton and become the next ‘phenomenal genre’.

Although the first-line American Rappers such as Pop Smoke and Chief Keef carried forward Drill, making it well known to more people;

Woo Gang’s unique ‘Woo Walk’ dance moves by Pop Smoke

Going viral on TikTok recently

But in fact, the style of Drill first appeared in the Brixton area of ​​the United Kingdom in 2012, and then gradually penetrated into other areas, evolving into various branches such as Chigago Drill and Brooklyn Drill;

Growing up in the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood of Central Cee in west London, the area has a high crime rate all the year round, and the core of Drill took root in his heart.

via The Face

Under the strong Drill style of the gangster, Central Cee may be regarded as a ‘clear stream’;

With his curly hair and handsome appearance, it is indeed difficult to associate him with the word ‘gangster’.

It is precisely this ‘reversal charm’ that has accumulated a lot of fans for it; under the continuous heat, countless resources are approaching it.

In November last year, he supported FKA twigs’ single “Measure of a MAN”; later named MV director Cole Bennett directed the MV for his single “Doja”.

Facing his own explosion, Central Cee said in an interview with The Face: ‘When I wake up in the morning, I don’t remind myself whether I am the best rapper in the UK’, looking forward to his future performance.

Britain’s Strongest Cargo King

UK Drill Style Point Gold Winning Hand

On the homepage of NetEase Cloud Central Cee, there are only more than 800 comments on the famous work “Obsessed With You”, which is still a minority;

There are often comments at the bottom saying ‘because they all listened to Travis Scott’ and similar words, it seems that he has become a ‘treasure singer’ for the domestic “understanders”.

Recently, the domestic Hip Hop circle has also caused a thousand waves because of Xiaobai’s sentence “China has no Drill culture”;

Of course, professional things are handed over to professional people. The younger brother has no knowledge of music theory, so he will not take this wave of traffic; however, the style of dressing derived from Drill is indeed gradually becoming the mainstream.

There is a saying about Central Cee, ‘In China, his outfits are more popular than his works’. As the leader of ‘Handsome Drill’, his daily style is remarkable.

On the account @ukdripper, which specializes in Drill-style Rapper outfits, Central Cee is a regular visitor.

The necessary headgear for gangsters is naturally controlled frequently, compared with a few most Hip Hop gestures.

Central Cee has also successfully brought a wave of ‘sports suits’ upsurge. The 100-yuan Nike Tech Fleece has turned into a styling tool, and it is enough to choose the corresponding shoes according to the color scheme.

Even choose the corresponding Nike Tech Fleece suit according to your car.

Many young British people began to follow the suit style of Central Cee.

It is worth mentioning that this trend has also spread to South Korea beyond the ocean. The most watched Korean Drill star NSW Yoon even released a song “Nike Tech Fleece Freestyle”.

In addition to Nike Tech Fleece suits, Central Cee also wears Trapstar suits, which are closely related to me, and the two sides have also carried out many official cooperations.

In addition, there is also Virgil Abloh who has worn CRTZ, which is one of the hottest brands in the UK Drill circle recently. Whenever it is new, it must be sold out in a short time, and it appears frequently in Central Cee’s daily styling.

Virgil Abloh

The recent hot football jersey, Central Cee has also brought wonderful demonstrations many times.

Although quite different from the style of TS, Rocky and others, there must be something special about Central Cee being able to have such a large influence among British youth. Sometimes try a new style, maybe it will bring surprises?