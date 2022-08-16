Source title: Drink and Sing: A Story of Encountering a Masterpiece through Time and Space | Dionysus Midsummer Dream Development Scene

For hundreds of years, those masters with extraordinary sensibility have created masterpieces of art one after another through mysterious inspirations and passions – and it is through artistic activities that human beings have created an aesthetic condensate of infinite creativity. Appreciate and share, so as to obtain spiritual enjoyment and spiritual pleasure. There are countless magnificent masterpieces in the world, but to be fortunate enough to gather together and be touched by them, it requires accidental karma. “Exhibition of Authentic Works of Artists”, there is a “fortunate and even” marvel—— After Baroque, Rococo, Classicism, Neoclassicism, Romanticism, Impressionism… spanning 300 years in Europe, more than 20 legendary players such as Van Dyck, Bouguereau, Boucher, Corot, Renoir, etc. Together with more than 30 precious masterpieces that they exhibited in China for the first time, guided by the immersive experience, they presented a “European Art History” that can make people feel five senses. Of course, these glittering names of the past and the present are enough to make people fascinated, but as an excellent artistic feast, if there are only masterpieces and no spiritual situation, just like a feast with delicious food but no wine, it is a fly in the ointment – and “Dio” A Midsummer Dream of Nissos—Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to the 19th Century” is the spiritual guidance of the fine wine in the cup and the gods behind it. The reason why the art exhibition can be named “Dionysus” is precisely because the god of wine believed by the ancient Greeks and Thracians has a fascinating artistic power: he can make people Intoxicated, he can also give joy, he can make full fruits born in the gravel, and he can also be willing to prune and pick, withering joy, and suddenly reborn in the spring… All kinds of supernatural powers are all connected to the door of carnival. His worship songs and praises opened the prelude to the development of Western drama and literature. In Nietzsche’s philosophy, the Dionysian spirit of Dionysus is opposed to the Apollonian spirit of Apollo, and he believes that the subversion of the spirit of Dionysus to the spirit of the sun is the source of art: the art of every master is a The reappearance of the spirit of Dionysus, each outstanding work, is a figurative presentation of the creator’s inner world. The spirit of Dionysus corresponds to the world-shattering masterpieces one after another displayed in “A Midsummer Dream of Dionysus—Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to 19th Century”. The whole exhibition is immersed in the whole process, creating an intoxicating dream that belongs to art, so that everyone can feel the sweetness of art. See also Sustainable fashion discussions taking place at Milan Fashion Week in spring and summer 2022 The art exhibition extracts the four divine powers of the Dionysian spirit as the main lines of each area: Spirit of Spirit, Talent, Innocence and Passion, so as to guide people through time and space into layers of chaotic but beautiful dreams: the castle The masterpieces in the book, the romantic love story, the art fragments with mottled light and shadow, the mysterious paradise of unrestrained carnival… And the master’s masterpiece, each piece is a small universe that extends and rotates invisibly, making people addicted like drinking fine wine… Boucher is delicate and elegant, Bouguereau is classical and beautiful, Corot is poetic and close to nature, and Renoir is bright and pleasing to the eye. Let us walk into the masterpieces of the 17th-19th century masters to find the temperament and beauty favored by Dionysus. Hang around in the classic works about mythical love created by masters in the history of art, recall and look forward to the stories of love, happiness and pain, love is as real as art. Through the romantic story of love, through the amazing eyes of Medusa, according to the guidance of the spirit of Dionysus, open the door to the carnival: this is the dream of the carnival belonging to the Dionysian – the wine and music are presented in front of people’s eyes, singing joyfully It starts to play, everyone gathers together, dances happily, laughs loudly, and achieves a happy dream. Let’s raise a glass and sing with wine, this is a story of encountering masterpieces through time and space. The spirit of Dionysus’s Dionysus guide makes the starry sky of art bright and full of joy. It is also an artistic journey, but also a romantic discovery, discovering love and carnival in masterpieces of ancient and modern, allowing people to complete the Dionysian-inspired midsummer dream in oil paintings, sculptures, light and shadow, installations and feasts. “A Midsummer Dream of Dionysus – Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to the 19th Century” Exhibition address:Taorantian Art Museum, 2nd Floor, No. 3 Gongti West Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing Exhibition time:August 13, 2022 – November 12, 2022 Opening hours:11:00-19:00, stop admission at 18:00, close at 19:00 (closed on Mondays, except holidays)

For hundreds of years, those masters with extraordinary sensibility have created masterpieces of art one after another through mysterious inspirations and passions – and it is through artistic activities that human beings have created an aesthetic condensate of infinite creativity. Appreciate and share, so as to obtain spiritual enjoyment and spiritual pleasure.

There are countless magnificent masterpieces in the world, but to be fortunate enough to gather together and be touched by them, it requires accidental karma: Tao Rantian Art Museum has just opened “A Midsummer Dream of Dionysus – 17th-19th Century Europe” “Exhibition of Authentic Works of Art Masters”, there is a “fortunate and even” marvel——

After Baroque, Rococo, Classicism, Neoclassicism, Romanticism, Impressionism… spanning 300 years in Europe, more than 20 legendary players such as Van Dyck, Bouguereau, Boucher, Corot, Renoir, etc. Together with more than 30 precious masterpieces that they exhibited in China for the first time, guided by the immersive experience, they presented a “European Art History” that can make people feel five senses.

Of course, these glittering names of the past and the present are enough to make people fascinated, but as an excellent artistic feast, if there are only masterpieces and no spiritual situation, just like a feast with delicious food but no wine, it is a fly in the ointment – and “Dio” A Midsummer Dream of Nissos—Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to the 19th Century” is the spiritual guidance of the fine wine in the cup and the gods behind it.

The reason why the art exhibition can be named “Dionysus” is precisely because the god of wine believed by the ancient Greeks and Thracians has a fascinating artistic power: he can make people Intoxicated, he can also give joy, he can make full fruits born in the gravel, and he can also be willing to prune and pick, withering joy, and suddenly reborn in the spring… All kinds of supernatural powers are all connected to the door of carnival. His worship songs and praises opened the prelude to the development of Western drama and literature.

In Nietzsche’s philosophy, the Dionysian spirit of Dionysus is opposed to the Apollonian spirit of Apollo, and he believes that the subversion of the spirit of Dionysus to the spirit of the sun is the source of art: the art of every master is a The reappearance of the spirit of Dionysus, each outstanding work, is a figurative presentation of the creator’s inner world.

The spirit of Dionysus corresponds to the world-shattering masterpieces one after another displayed in “A Midsummer Dream of Dionysus—Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to 19th Century”. The whole exhibition is immersed in the whole process, creating an intoxicating dream that belongs to art, so that everyone can feel the sweetness of art.

The art exhibition extracts the four divine powers of the Dionysian spirit as the main lines of each area: Spirit of Spirit, Talent, Innocence and Passion, so as to guide people through time and space into layers of chaotic but beautiful dreams: the castle The masterpieces in the book, the romantic love story, the art fragments with mottled light and shadow, the mysterious paradise of unrestrained carnival…

And the master’s masterpiece, each piece is a small universe that extends and rotates invisibly, making people addicted like drinking fine wine…

Boucher is delicate and elegant, Bouguereau is classical and beautiful, Corot is poetic and close to nature, and Renoir is bright and pleasing to the eye. Let us walk into the masterpieces of the 17th-19th century masters to find the temperament and beauty favored by Dionysus. Hang around in the classic works about mythical love created by masters in the history of art, recall and look forward to the stories of love, happiness and pain, love is as real as art.

Through the romantic story of love, through the amazing eyes of Medusa, according to the guidance of the spirit of Dionysus, open the door to the carnival: this is the dream of the carnival belonging to the Dionysian – the wine and music are presented in front of people’s eyes, singing joyfully It starts to play, everyone gathers together, dances happily, laughs loudly, and achieves a happy dream.

Let’s raise a glass and sing with wine, this is a story of encountering masterpieces through time and space. The spirit of Dionysus’s Dionysus guide makes the starry sky of art bright and full of joy. It is also an artistic journey, but also a romantic discovery, discovering love and carnival in masterpieces of ancient and modern, allowing people to complete the Dionysian-inspired midsummer dream in oil paintings, sculptures, light and shadow, installations and feasts.

“A Midsummer Dream of Dionysus – Exhibition of Authentic Works of European Artists from the 17th to the 19th Century”

Exhibition address:Taorantian Art Museum, 2nd Floor, No. 3 Gongti West Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing

Exhibition time:August 13, 2022 – November 12, 2022

Opening hours:11:00-19:00, stop admission at 18:00, close at 19:00 (closed on Mondays, except holidays)