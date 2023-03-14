A situation of tension and nervousness occurred on Monday afternoon in the middle of an intensely hot day in the city of Córdoba, when a 33-year-old woman went to look for her baby from one year in kindergarten and he realized that the little girl had been “forgotten” inside the premises.

The event happened in the La Hormiguita Viajera garden, located at Caseros 1,000, in the Alberdi neighborhood.

According to the woman’s account, it was at the time she usually did, but upon arrival she found the premises closed. Inside it was her one-year-old daughter asleep in a playroom.

This Tuesday morning, still shocked by the fact, the baby’s father spoke, M.: “He calls the owner and tells her that he was going to look at what was happening on the cameras. There he tells her that he sees her through the cameras and sees the teachers leaving the nursery at ten to seven and the nursery closes at seven. The fire brigade arrives and finds that she was sleeping inside, thank goodness, she did not find out about all this, she is a very young girl, she will be two years old in April”.

The man related that when his wife arrived there was no one in the building and the doors were closed. “We have not fallen yet, we are trying to put the whole situation together,” added the man, who said that his partner “is shocked” by what happened.

M. assured that after what happened, they decided not to send the little girl to that place anymore.

Córdoba: a girl was left inside the kindergarten

Later, with the authorization of the owner of the establishment, the firefighters opened a window and helped the little girl.

Mazzeo said that the 36-year-old teacher left an hour before and that she did not realize that the minor had fallen asleep in the place.

From the Fire Department, they indicated that the school’s version is that the door was closed and since it had an electrical security system it could not be opened, so one of the teachers and an assistant went in search of a locksmith.

Commissioner Fabián Veneciano, director of the Fire Department, pointed out that the procedure in the nursery in the Alberdi neighborhood occurred around 7:30 p.m., after a mother requested that the troops could enter the establishment and rescue the little girl. After unlocking the door, the officers entered the premises and handed the little girl over to her parents.

The girl was in good health.

The director’s explanation

Gabriela Lalla, the director of the La Hormiguita Viajera garden, came out to explain the situation: “We have two doors, one is closed with an electrical circuit breaker. The ladies went out to throw out the garbage and the door is closed, which does not open from the outside. In desperation, they went to look for a locksmith and when they returned, the mother was worried and with every reason in the world. Thanks to the quick action of the Fire Department, the girl is fine, she was asleep, but it was a matter of 20 minutes”.

“I understand the situation, I know it was an accident, it was not on purpose. It is a garden with 34 years of experience, it has an excellent image and it was an unfortunate accident. The lady got nervous and she did not think of anything other than a locksmith, ”she said.

“The mother went to the fire department, our patio meets the fire department, they broke the glass and they were able to enter. The minor was asleep, in very good condition, ”she added.

The woman added: “It was all fast, I authorized them to break down the door. I told them to stay with their mom.” Asked if there were two teachers, the director indicated: “There was the teacher and the assistant. If I had been in that place, I would have made a different decision.”

About 100 children attend the garden. “It is enabled, we have things in order. Many parents talked to me, now I am going to send an official note to say what happened, “he said last in statements to the program Here’s Petetefrom radio Miter.

Another case in Córdoba

On the other hand, a 5-year-old girl who was alone on Pablo Rodríguez street at 1500, in the General Bustos neighborhood, was rescued after a neighbor warned her. Subsequently, she was transferred to the judicial headquarters, and the Senaf was intervened, the Police reported.

